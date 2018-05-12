At Rolling Loud 2018, a Bigger Venue Leads to Bigger Problems

As we already know, last year's edition of the hip-hop extravaganza Rolling Loud almost didn't happen. Thanks to backlash from city officials and Downtown Miami residents upset about yet another festival taking over Bayfront Park for an entire weekend, the festival, which had moved from Wynwood, was nearly cancelled.

This time around, it seems the organizers didn't want to take any chances. They moved the 2018 edition of Rolling Loud all the way north to Hard Rock Stadium, and the change in venue has made a hell of a difference — emphasis on "hell."

Right away, one can tell by entering the grounds at Rolling Loud how much of a disorganized mess it is. Three stages, up from two last year, are set down in a mirrored L-shape in the stadium's parking lot. Two smaller stages, named Audiomack and Monster Energy for their sponsors, face west toward the stadium, while the enormous High Hemp main stage faces north. The sound bleed is predictably horrible, to the point that one can stand between High Hemp and Monster Energy and hear both equally well. West of the stages are the usual festival amenities: food trucks, merch booths, art installations, a huge Ferris wheel, etc. There are also food and drink stands with long, snaking queues and sponsor tents dividing each stage area, making paths between each area perilously small.

Surprisingly, the way the festival has designed its floorplan has made it extremely difficult, sometimes even dangerous, to get around. Although they seem close together from a distance, walking from one stage to another takes at least ten minutes, and much of that time is spent fighting the massive, abrasive crowd. People surrounded the stages and formed enormous queues for food and drinks. The bright idea of "free water" booths was rendered useless by ridiculous wait times. I found it impossible to get within 100 feet of any one of the stages, I could barely see any of the performers, and I lost count of how many times someone slammed into me while trying to walk around. Naturally, getting physically close to other people is standard operating procedure for a music festival or concert, but this was exceptional. At one point, while being crushed in a slow-moving scrum of people near a row of food stalls, I felt legitimately claustrophobic, physically sickened by the lack of personal space. There were barely any security guards directing the crowd's traffic, which to me signifies that the odds of a stampede are much higher than usual.

EXPAND The crowds of Rolling Loud. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Essentially, Rolling Loud has had to exchange the structured density of Bayfront Park, with its walkways, dedicated amphitheater, and large, grassy lawn, for a big, empty space to be filled with as many people as possible. At Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park earlier this year, organizers used the spaces available to them in the park more strategically. Crowds were corralled into stage areas that were restricted by the park's architecture, rather than moving around in a huge mob. Rolling Loud, by contrast, could taken advantage of the stadium itself, using its pre-installed amenities such as VIP areas and concession stands, rather than building a vast, dysfunctional parking lot city. New York does this for the Hot 97 Summer Jam, another hip-hop festival held at Meadowlands Stadium.

Of course, getting around the festival is the easy part. To simply get inside the grounds took hours, from a two-hour traffic jam exacerbated by people getting out of their Ubers in the middle of the road — some even on a Turnpike overpass — to the difficulty of securing passes and convincing security that, yes, I am allowed to be here because I have to do my job. This is perhaps my biggest criticism of the event, that I saw more security guards outside of the venue, preventing people from getting in, than making sure they're safe once inside.

EXPAND Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

To be fair, Rolling Loud is trying to do something unprecedented with this festival, trying to prove that a huge, Ultra-style mega-festival is possible for a chaotic genre like hip-hop. But they're not doing a very good job of it. Part of this is because of the raw deal the city has given them in forcing them to move, but they haven't been able to turn those lemons into lemonade, despite the several lemonade stands peppered around the stadium parking lot. With extreme weather in the forecast for this weekend, these issues are likely to be exacerbated.

Hip hop acts usually like to bring out high-profile guest performers during their sets. For example, Playboi Carti brought out A$AP Rocky to play his song "Telephone Calls," which Carti features on. Young Thug did something like this: he brought out Lil Uzi Vert, who was next on the schedule. Uzi did one of his features, then jumped into his song "Money Longer," popping onto stage right at his prescribed set time of 9:30.

Now, you might think Uzi would stay onstage to do his set, since it's time anyway. But he didn't. Instead, he and Young Thug left, and Uzi didn't return for another 15 minutes, presumably because he just didn't feel like it. That's what Rolling Loud 2018 has become about: ignoring the obvious choice in favor of something completely pointless.