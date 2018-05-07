SunFest Had Everything but the Kitchen Sink

SunFest, founded in 1982, always feels like an exchange of bodies, a passing of the baton among the elderly, the almost-old, and the young-enough-to-still-get-ID'ed. Last Thursday evening saw a trio of artists that appealed to Generations X, Y, and Z. Billy Idol, one of the first pop punks and early music-video stars, attracted in the '80s kids, and Girl Talk mixed and mashed every song with a great beat at the end of the festival. On the main stage, Logic, one of the smarter rappers on the scene and one of the fastest-rising stars at SunFest, drew the high-school moths to his hip-hop flames.

This year's festivities began a day later than in years past because of the elimination of Wednesday night, but the event showed its mettle early on. Friday night brought two acts with a clear-cut division in fandom: Incubus and Zedd.

The crowd for Zedd was larger than the one standing in the small hills and valleys near the amphitheater where Incubus performed, but it turned out to be an equally massive party. A remix of the Dirty Dancing classic “(I've Had) The Time of My Life” got more butts moving than '90s alt-rock. Zedd, with his originals, techno remixes, and stage flames, was rocket fuel for dancing South Florida fans. It didn’t hurt when he broke out the quintessential karaoke jam, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”; placed an EDM drop at the head-banging crescendo; and then segued into Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”