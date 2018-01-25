Martha Graham Rocks, so How Come the Arsht Center Was Half Empty?

Last night amazing dancers, half nude, turned the stage of the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center into a fusillade of athleticism, color, and beauty. There was old-timey, contemporary, and timeless gyration that brought the audience to two standing ovations and at times left even veteran dance fans in awe. The building was beautiful, the symphony outstanding, and the whiskey smooth.

So how come the place was less than half full? What is wrong with South Florida? It is still two full months till Ultra.

The South Florida Symphony and Martha Graham Dance Company did a tripartite show last night that certainly had flaws, but was impressive. It started with an Aaron Copland classic, moved on to a world premiere of a dance called "A New Place," and finished with a truly incredible performance of Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring."