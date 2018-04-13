Review: Lorde Brought Minimalist Melodrama to the AAA Last Night

Miami has been waiting a long time for the coming of the Lorde. She's not the actual messiah, but judging from the rapturous screams at the American Airlines Arena last night, she's certainly somebody's savior.

"This is five years in the making," the Kiwi singer told the packed arena crowd after singing her first two songs, "Sober" and "Homemade Dynamite," off her latest album, Melodrama. She seemed more blown away by her long absence than the crowd; Miami music fans are relatively used to being passed over on major tours due to our inconvenient geographical location.

In the years since she bypassed South Florida on multiple legs of a tour in support of her debut album, Pure Heroine, Lorde has managed to cultivate both a mainstream audience that overlaps with those of pop tarts like her bestie Taylor Swift, and also earned the respect of some unexpected elder statesmen. In 2014, she joined the surviving members of Nirvana to perform "All Apologies" at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That same year, David Bowie asked to meet her after watching her perform at a private event. After Bowie's death, longtime collaborator Mike Garson said that the Ziggy Stardust singer considered Lorde to be "the future of music."