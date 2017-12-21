Katy Perry's Witness World Tour Was Less Purposeful Pop, More Left Shark

Who needs "purposeful pop" when you have Left Shark?

Katy Perry returned to the American Airlines Arena last night for her Witness World Tour, and though she opened 2017 saying this album cycle would mark a more socially conscious departure for the former pinup pop tart, Perry spent more time creating her own world inside the walls of the AAA than she did addressing the one outside it.

Perry played the Witness lead-off single "Chained to the Rhythm" early in the set; the song doubles as the album's mission statement. It's about stepping out of comfort bubbles of distraction to confront society's ills head-on. "Are we tone-deaf?/Keep sweepin' it under the mat/Thought we could do better than that/I hope we can," she sang while massive stilt-controlled puppets with TV faces took the stage. It wasn't a terribly different message from John Lennon's "keep you doped with religion and sex and TV," but Lennon fled from pop artificiality once he figured out he was just another one of society's diversions. Perry may sing about "livin' our lives through a lens" of rose-colored glasses, but her show doesn't tell fans to take them off; instead, she makes them 3D.