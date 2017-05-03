Gucci Mane's Trap God Tour Is for Classic Gucci Fans

Gucci Mane has been productive since his release from jail in May 2016. He spoke for the trap genre through a new album, Everybody Looking. He produced collaborations with everyone from Drake to Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars, and Pompano Beach’s own Kodak Black, who’s still mumbling their joint track “Vibin’ in this Bih” in jail. Then came last night's show, part of the Trap God Tour, at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

The evening began for most ticketholders with marijuana tucked away in questionable places and heels high enough to see over six-foot men in the pit. Opening act Dreezy took the stage to sing her hit single “Body,” featuring Jeremih, who still owes fans a full project. “Yo, who is this chick?” asked a guy dressed in a throwback Gucci Mane tour shirt as he took a hit of his blunt and passed it to his friend. “I don’t know, but I fuck with her sparkly-ass bra,” the friend said.

The lights dimmed, and the DJ asked if the crowd was ready for Gucci Mane, because obviously they didn’t pay up to $100 to stand around and smoke. The East Atlanta Santa's single with Drake “Both” began to blare through the speakers as the Trap God himself walked out in designer sunglasses, a black-and-white T-shirt, and sparkling diamond necklaces that could've blinded a blind man. Suddenly, a guy in the very front decided to throw his life savings in one-dollar bills into the crowd. Single chicks next to him scrambled to grab them because drinks at the Fillmore aren’t cheap. One of the venue’s security guards even snagged spare ones.

The concert continued with the Gucci/Drake collaboration “Back on Road.” Gucci held the mike to concertgoers, allowing them to sing Drake’s hook. Then he asked his DJ if he could perform some classic hits. The beat to “I Think I Love Her” dropped, and the crowd went wild. When Ester Dean’s part came on, all of the chicks turned to their men and sang along, “Well, my name is Susie, and Gucci think I love him/That sucka think I’m loyal, but I fucks with all the hustlas.” Not a good idea. It’s guaranteed the boyfriend paid for both concert tickets.

The music then cut to the hood’s favorite, “Bricks.” Then came “Lemonade,” which the singer wrote long before Beyoncé's album of that name; it gave true Gucci Mane fans a taste of history. Just when the concert began heating up, Gucci ran offstage for a piss break and allowed special guest Lil Durk to perform a few tracks. As soon as his single “Dis Ain’t What U Want” hummed in the speakers, the crowd’s energy went from 100 to zero. The ladies checked their purses for another blunt, and guys used the excuse of “Can I borrow your lighter?” to hit on them. Lil Durk brought his social media intern to Snapchat onstage for an unamused crowd.

The highlight of the night was when Gucci brought his wife-to-be, Keyshia Ka’oir, to the stage to act as his hype woman for the rest of his set. Dressed in a white long-sleeve top and matching white booty shorts, she pranced back and forth onstage, rapping along with Gucci and shaking her engagement-ring-heavy hand to the beat.

He jumped into the classics one more time with “Wasted,” featuring Lil Wayne, and a few selects off his latest project, The Return of East Atlanta Santa, before ending the show. “It’s Gucci,” he yelled into the mike for the 22nd time, while the crowd replied with a “burr,” making the Trap God Tour truly one for Gucci lovers.

