Nostalgia Rules as Grizzly Bear Returns to Miami Beach

The last time Grizzly Bear came to Miami was June 18, 2013, the same day Kanye West’s Yeezus dropped. Across the bay from the Fillmore Miami Beach, the Miami Heat was beating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The opener was Majical Cloudz, which broke up in 2016, and when the main act came onstage, singer Ed Droste ran to the mike to share how excited Grizzly Bear was to finally perform in Miami.

I know all of this because I was there. It was my first concert. I remember being dazzled by the lights and overcome with joy while seeing one of my favorite bands in the flesh. Afterward, I scoured shopping malls for months looking for red trousers like the ones Droste had worn onstage. I had somehow gone 18 years without seeing a live show, but after that night, I slowly began to make a career out of it.

Related Stories Grizzly Bear Captivates the Crowd at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Such nostalgia means I’m probably the wrong person to be reviewing Grizzly Bear’s return to the Fillmore last night. I went into the show knowing that nothing could exceed the formative experience of that night four years ago. But damn if they didn’t try.