MiamiBash Was a Glimpse Into the Future of Reggaeton

At American Airlines Arena this past weekend, some of the biggest stars of the reggaeton world ushered in the newest crop of hitmakers.
While most of the music world's attention was fixed on Beyoncé's return to the stage at Coachella, Miami threw its own party. Miami Bash, now in its fifth year at the AAA, has built a reputation for propping up the careers of rising Latin music stars. Past performers have included J Balvin and Maluma, whose career has skyrocketed since his appearance at the inaugural bash in 2014. He'll headline at the arena next month. J Balvin performed at the festival last April before dropping his global smash hit, "Mi Gente," later that summer. The song landed on former president Barack Obama's personal end-of-the-year playlist and garnered a remix feature from Queen Bey herself. When J Balvin returned to Miami Bash last night, it was as the festival headliner.
The lineup, curated by DJ and rising Latin music star Alex Sensation, kicked off with J Alvarez, who was already a major name when he first performed at Miami Bash in 2015. He's recently seen further success with his latest song "Esa Boquita." Fellow Puerto Ricans Jowell & Randy followed with "Dandole" and "No Te Veo."
Before OG's Pitbull, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee hit the stage, they made room for Brazilian singer Anitta. Her performance was a jarring contrast to those of her more globally successful peers. Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin can galavant onstage while safely relying on the infectious beats that drive their hits, but Anitta is less well-known in the United States, and she had to win over the crowd of almost 18,000 people — singing in Portuguese, no less. She stood by singing and matching her backup dancers beat for beat. By the time J Balvin brought her out for their collaboration "Machika," the reaction let her know she was leaving with thousands of new fans.
Though Alex Sensation, Pitbull, and Daddy Yankee followed him, Luis Fonsi was far and away the most compelling performer on the Miami Bash stage. He opened with the Demi Lovato collaboration "Echame La Culpa" — just two weeks after making a surprise appearance to perform the song with Lovato on the same stage — and sang a pretty faithful rendition of the Police's "Message In A Bottle" before closing with "Despacito," of course.
Miami Bash set out to cement its future as a leading Latino music festival, attracting the biggest superstars of the genre in its fifth year. But while established acts like Daddy Yankee are the initial draw for audiences, it is organizers' knack for booking newcomers that will keep the festival interesting in the coming years.
