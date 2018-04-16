MiamiBash Was a Glimpse Into the Future of Reggaeton

At American Airlines Arena this past weekend, some of the biggest stars of the reggaeton world ushered in the newest crop of hitmakers.

While most of the music world's attention was fixed on Beyoncé's return to the stage at Coachella, Miami threw its own party. Miami Bash, now in its fifth year at the AAA, has built a reputation for propping up the careers of rising Latin music stars. Past performers have included J Balvin and Maluma, whose career has skyrocketed since his appearance at the inaugural bash in 2014. He'll headline at the arena next month. J Balvin performed at the festival last April before dropping his global smash hit, "Mi Gente," later that summer. The song landed on former president Barack Obama's personal end-of-the-year playlist and garnered a remix feature from Queen Bey herself. When J Balvin returned to Miami Bash last night, it was as the festival headliner.