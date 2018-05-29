Joy Division's Peter Hook Headlines Respectable Street Block Party

West Palm Beach is way more about tradition than Miami or Broward. That's why it's no surprise that Respectable Street is celebrating 31 years of its annual block party. The landmark music venue is older than most of the people in black who'll be there. Each year, the hangout for the tri-county-party elite throws down with an unbeatable lineup.

This year will not disappoint. The free party offers one of the founders of Joy Division and New Order, Peter Hook, who will perform with his band the Light. Respectable Street owner Rodney Mayo explains why this booking is a personal triumph. "I am the biggest Joy Division fan. I've been trying to get Peter Hook to play for 30 years," he says. Now that's commitment.

"My life has revolved around Joy Division," Mayo continues. "I had a magazine named Closer and another named Unknown Pleasures; our company group is named Subculture," all of which are Joy Division song or album titles. "I have seen Peter Hook many times, flown around to see him, as well as New Order." Mayo watched them perform at the 2012 Ultra Music Festival and says his favorite performance was at Manhattan's Roseland Ballroom.