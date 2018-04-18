Record Store Day 2018 at Sweat, Technique, and Other South Florida Shops

Years ago, in response to the digitalization of media, music nerds and sentimentalists started searching out older, analog musical formats. In those dedicated fans, Record Store Day found an audience. Ten years after its inaugural event, the Record Store Day website boasts participating indie stores on every continent except Antarctica, which, duh... Each year, special, coveted vinyl by artists living and dead is released just for RSD. Vinyl hounds start lining up at the crack of dawn to snag a valuable slab of wax.

South Florida has had a record store explosion in recent years, so there will be plenty to do when Record Store Day returns this Saturday, April 21.

Sweat Records. This storied Little Haiti shop has always gone all-in for RSD. Though the Sweat event is no longer called Sweatstock, expect RZA to stop by and possibly find yourself chilling with Iggy Pop. Also, anyone in line before 7 a.m. can reserve one record. There will be DJs, a happy hour with Deep Eddy Vodka from 4 to 6 p.m., food trucks, concert ticket giveaways, and an afterparty next door at Churchill's with live performances by Millionyoung, Death Lottery, Mo'Booty, Seafoam Walls, Papaya Whip, and local musical hero Charlie Pickett. DJs Richie Hell and Javier Zuker will spin, and you can feast on weird sounds curated by the Jellyfish Brothers in the Green Room. 8 a.m. to midnight at 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Technique Records. Diplo alert! New curated vinyl paradise Technique Records is taking care of your every RSD need by pairing with the creative incubator program For Successful Living by Diesel. They'll launch your shopping experience with free coffee and breakfast by Sabal Coffee and the Waffle Shoppe. Then gear up for signings by famed producer Diplo and drummer Kevin Haskins of the iconic postpunk band, Bauhaus. They'll be touting an RSD EP and book. In the evening, Klangbox.FM's Airstream will blare music from 4 to 10 p.m. Gramps serves as the afterparty spot for this big-name affair. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 853 NE 79th St., Miami.

Yesterday and Today Records. This joint has been slinging tunes in Miami for the past 37 years. If you grew up a cool kid, Yesterday and Today is probably where you bought obscure music in the '90s. For RSD, Y&T is having a sale on CDs and vinyl with a side of free drinks and a drawing for some rare LPs. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 9274 Bird Rd., Miami.

Radio-Active Records. Even if you live in Kendall, Radio-Active is always worth the drive for its impressive selection and chill vibes — and that's especially true on RSD. There will be a sidewalk sale in the back; giveaways; drinks; food trucks; DJ sets by Victor Rosado, Ex-Laxx, and Kelly Blanx; and live music by the youthful sibling duo AnastasiaMax, dreamy Davie quartet Woolbright, and Heart tribute band All Heart. The afterparty will happen at craft beer joint Laser Wolf, offering even more live music. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.

You can bring your own records and spin a 20-minute set at Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl. Facebook

Lucky Records. To get to 1-800-Lucky, the Asian food hall in Wynwood, you have to walk through Lucky Records. Curated by founder of the Brooklyn-based hip-hop label Nature Sounds, Devin Horwitz, and local DJ Ynot (AKA Tony Garcia), the store will celebrate RSD with a signing by A Tribe Called Quest's Jarobi. The DJ lineup features Ynot, naturally, as well as Manuvers, G Brown, Terrestrial Funk, and Deejay Ray. Huge deals will clear out discount bins. 9 a.m. to midnight at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami.

Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl. Beginning at 8 a.m., the Artwood Projects' Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl's RSD party will be sponsored by PBR. But the coolest thing about their celebration is that from noon to 8 p.m., they're partnering with Vinyl Social Club so you can bring your own records and spin a 20-minute set on the club's turntables. If you don't have anything cool to wear, Mills Vintage will sell rock-band tees. Live bands begin at night with Moongazer, Myster Craig, Di Ivories, and Salas. The cherry on top: Cream Parlor will give away ice-cream samples you can eat while checking out live art by Chez. 8 a.m. to midnight at 3454 NW Seventh Ave., Unit C, Miami.

We Got the Beats Record Store. We Got the Beats has two locations. At the Fort Lauderdale store, expect pop-punk band Mongoose Triple Threat to entertain those standing in line before doors open. If you get there that early, you'll be given a numbered and colored wristband so you won't lose your place in line, even if you leave for a bagel. DJ T will take over the musical duties once the store opens. The Lauderhill location will celebrate its first RSD by presenting videos and music thanks to the talents of VJ Barry Browder. You'll likely find whatever you're looking for at either store because they made an extra effort to stock up this RSD. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 5130 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale.