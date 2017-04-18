A Guide to South Florida Record Store Day 2017

Record Store Day 2015 at Sweat Records. Photo by Monica McGivern

It’s that time of the year again. Those of us who suffer from vinyl fever will trek to IKEA for new shelving units to store the dozens of records we plan to lug home this Saturday, April 22. Record Store Day, a sacred holiday for vinyl enthusiasts, artists, and music fans, marks its tenth anniversary celebrating independently owned record stores. South Floridians have never been shy about showing our local record shops unwavering love and support. We will even stand in lines that wrap around buildings in unforgiving heat.

At least four Miami-Dade establishments are participating in Record Store Day: Museo del Disco (1301 SW 70th Ave., Miami), Yesterday and Today Records (9274 Bird Rd., Miami), Sweat Records (5505 NE Second Ave., Miami), and Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl (3454 NW Seventh Ave., Unit C, Miami).

Broward’s participating stores include Radio-Active Records (845 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale), Vinyl Asylum Records & Memorabilia (2028 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood), We Got the Beats Record Store (5130 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale), Reggae Land Muzik (6134 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar), the Record Rack (2205 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach), and VP Records (6022 SW 21st St., Miramar).

Make some room and get ready to crate-dig this Saturday. Here's our roundup of shops hosting Record Store Day events with live bands and DJs.

Little Haiti’s Sweat Records. Photo by Paolo Santosuosso

Sweat Records

5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com

We can always count on Sweat for an epic Record Store Day celebration. Doors open at 8 a.m., but Sweat will let for the die hards in line before 7 a.m. reserve one pick. DJ Immortal, DJ Hottpants, Phaxas, DJ Skidmark, Oly, and Itawe Correa (Locos Por Juana) will be spinning vinyl grooves all day. Ms. Cheezious will be serving that drippy cheesy goodness along with gourmet food truck Ipek's Wykked Kitchen. There will activities all day long including a Project 305 recording station, raffles, ticket giveaways, and surprise guests. At 7 p.m., all hell will break loose next door at Churchill’s Pub. There will be live performances by Cave of Swimmers, Ian Iachimoe, the State Of, Richie Hell, Pocket of Lollipops, and Cut a Rug Experimental Dance Party by Dj Woozles and Friends.

EXPAND Fans browsing through Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl's used selections during their November 2016 grand opening. Courtesy of Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl

Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl

3454 NW Seventh Ave., Unit C, Miami; 305-575-9160; brooklynvintageandvinyl.tumblr.com

Located in the Artwood Project building, Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl is Miami’s newest independent store specializing in used vinyl. This spot has an impressive selection. It starts at 8 a.m. and continues till late. And there will be discounts from 8 a.m. until noon. Enjoy free beer courtesy of PBR and live performances starting at 3:30 p.m. by DelPelSon, Beach Dog, Folktale San Pedro, and Sun Hands. If you’re looking to showcase your talents this RSD, Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl will have “Uncut Open Mic” after 9 p.m. We suggest carpooling or taking a Lyft to this spot since the property will be hosting a separate Earth Day celebration in the backyard area, so parking might be tight. Welcome to the neighborhood, Brooklyn Vintage and Vinyl!

Get here early. Photo by Ian Witlen/thecameraclicks.com

Radio-Active Records

845 N. Federal Highway., Fort Lauderdale; 954-762-9488; radio-active-records.com

We’ve been here at the tail end of a Record Store Day, and believe us, you don't want to be tardy for the party. Call it an early night on Friday if you want to be up and at ‘em for the 8 a.m. opening. If you're one of the first 300 people in line, you’ll earn yourself a free official RSD tote bag. Gramps Bar, Red Bull, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and MIA Brewing will keep the free beverages flowing all day while music lovers hunt $1 LPs, CDs and ten-for-$1 45s at the sidewalk sale. Get down to the grooves of special guest DJ Lady Miss Kier of Deee-Lite at 6 p.m., along with DJ sets by Blue, DJane, Mr. Gramps, Hiltronix, Jayjo, Kems, Mixx Piggy, Mr. Jolt, and Mystic Bill. There will be food trucks stationed for record junkies hungry after sifting through new arrivals of more than 5,000 second-hand records and 45s. And there will be more than 25 giveaways, including one rare Gorillaz vinyl test pressing.

EXPAND Record Store Day 2015 at We Got the Beats. Photo Ian Witlen/thecameraclicks.com

We Got the Beats Record Store

5130 N. Federal Hwy., Suites 1-3, Fort Lauderdale; 954-671-9482; wegotthebeatsrecordstore.com

If you’re looking for laid back, Fort Lauderdale’s We Got the Beats Record Store should be your first stop. The shop is committed to affordable stock, huge selections (they're taking over suite 1 for the weekend) and fast checkouts. Head north to this Broward shop and be one of the first ten people in line to have your pick of one RSD item; doors open at 8 a.m. The shop will have doorbusters that include $1 records until noon and will provide wristbands to the early birds that arrive by 10 a.m., guaranteeing them morning specials all day. Fans can start shopping outside with tables of used vinyl. There will also be giveaways, refreshments courtesy of Cash Only Bar, and feature sounds by DJ Funktual, DJ Guy Mazza, and a live performance by Mongoose Triple Threat. Check out a list of Record Store Day exclusives on their Record Store Day 2017 Facebook event page. Get those alphabetized wish lists ready.

EXPAND Reggae connoisseurs, this is your spot. Courtesy of VP Records

VP Records

6022 SW 21st St., Miramar; 954-966-4744; vpreggae.com

VP Records (retail outlet of the record label of the same name) is bringing the good vibes to South Florida this Record Store Day. In 2008, New Times Broward-Palm Beach deemed this spot the best Reggae Record Shop in town. They called it a mini-Mecca for reggae lovers. The shop carries selections of reggae, dancehall, soca, R&B, pop, calypso, rock, and more. VP Records' Record Store Day event is from noon to 6 p.m. and will have a live DJ, exclusives such as Mad Professor Meets Jah9 and White Man in Hammersmith Palais seven -inch, vinyl, CDs, prizes, giveaways, and discounts. The store will also have clothing on sale. Reggae connoisseurs, this is your spot.

Record Store Day 2017

8 a.m. until late Saturday, April 22; recordstoreday.com.

