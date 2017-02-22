menu

Rapture Electronic Music Festival Brings Oceanside Beats to Miami Music Week

Rapture Electronic Music Festival Brings Oceanside Beats to Miami Music Week

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 11:11 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Ellen Allien
Ellen Allien
Courtesy photo
The inaugural Rapture Electronic Music Festival promises four stages and more than 20 acts performing on the shores of Biscayne Bay — all on the eve of that other, better-known dance music festival happening in Bayfront Park.

"The idea behind Rapture is to offer something different from the same showcases and lineups we see every year to Miami Music Week attendees," says Matthew Ohashi of Minimax Events, who is one of the directors of the event. "We felt like [the week] has moved away from alternative locations and venues over the past few years."

Location might be Rapture's biggest selling point. It will take place at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, where attendees will be able to party as they take in the scenery.

"We live in Miami, and one of those most beautiful things about it is the environment and geography," Ohashi says. "During [Miami Music Week], you don't see many events that take advantage of the natural beauty we have here in the city. We feel that taking a lineup of this scale and presenting it in an alternative environment — we'll have beach access, and you can get in the water — it was an opportunity to showcase Miami's geography to people outside the city."

Location aside, Rapture wouldn't be half as intriguing if it weren't for the lineup. The phase-one announcement includes Andhim, Art Department, Audiofly, Carl Craig, Ellen Allien, Francesca Lombardo, Fur Coat, Guy J, Hernan Cattaneo, Matthew Dear, Petre Inspirescu, Rhadoo, Steve Lawler, tINI, and Way Out West (Nick Warren and Jody Wisternoff) — basically, a who's who of dance-music heavyweights without the bloated EDM factor.

And the setup won't be simple either. The stages will be spread throughout the grounds and will be curated by Un_Mute Events, Minimax Events, and Flying Circus in collaboration with Secret Garden.

"Our goal was to curate a lineup that has something for everyone," Ohashi says. "There's the Progressive Stage and then the Minimal/Un_Mute Stage. And Flying Circus will feature more top-touring acts."

It seems that at the very least, everyone will be able to soak up the Miami sun and enjoy this dance-music amuse-bouche before the weekend mayhem begins. But with a killer lineup, Rapture seems like a main course all its own.

Rapture Electronic Music Festival
Noon to 2 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Early-bird tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
Historic Virginia Key Beach Park
4020 Virginia Beach Dr
Miami, FL 33149

