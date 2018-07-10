 


Life And Death cofounder DJ Tennis is one of the artists headlining the 2018 edition of Rakastella
Life And Death cofounder DJ Tennis is one of the artists headlining the 2018 edition of Rakastella
Courtesy of Liaison Artists

Rakastella Announces 2018 Lineup Featuring DJ Tennis, Apparat, DJ Harvey, Job Jobse, and Others

Zach Schlein | July 10, 2018 | 11:00am
Following a successful first outing along the shores of Virginia Key Beach last year, Rakastella has announced the initial lineup for its second edition in December.

The brainchild of two internationally adored techno labels, Innervisions and Life and Death, along with local promoters PL0T, Secret Garden, and the Electric Pickle crew's Where Are My Keys? project, Rakastella is a 14-hour dance party taking place during the height of Art Basel Miami on December 8. This year, Innervisions and Life and Death cofounders Dixon and DJ Tennis will be accompanied by fellow returning acts Âme and Red Axes. In addition, Rakastella's 2018 newcomers include disco savant DJ Harvey, Amsterdam-based techno fiend Job Jobse, maximalist German sound designer Apparat, and Trikk, a fast-rising Portuguese DJ-producer with releases on Innervisions and Optimo Trax.

Over his lengthy and celebrated career, DJ Harvey has become well known for both his over-the-top mixing style and the ease with which he curates long sets. In keeping with his exaggerated persona, Harvey explains his DJ'ing philosophy like this: "You can't understand the blues until you've had your heart broken by a woman. And you can't understand my music until you've had group sex on Ecstasy."  It has rightfully become one of the most widely shared pull quotes in dance music.

Job Jobse and Apparat also carry formidable reputations. Described by Mixmag as a "Dutch hero," Job Jobse has become a hot ticket in recent years, with appearances at electronic music institutions such as London’s Printworks nightclub and Dekmantel Festival. Apparat might be best known as one-third of Moderat, his collaboration with German duo Modeselektor. And although he may not yet have the name recognition of others on this year’s Rakastella bill, Trikk is quickly becoming recognized for his versatility behind the decks as well as in his own compositions, this year's "Vilara" being one such case.

Last year’s inaugural edition of Rakastella hosted world-renowned musicians and selectors including Axel Boman and Moscoman alongside esteemed Miami locals such as Safe founder Diego Andres, Electric Pickle owner William Renuart, and Brother Dan, who was recently chosen as Miami New TimesBest DJ of 2018. In a city as replete with nightlife options as Miami, Rakastella presents a unique opportunity to not only catch artists of this caliber all together but to do so in a location as singular and distinctly Miami as Virginia Key.

Rakastella. With Âme, Apparat, DJ Harvey, DJ Tennis, Dixon, Job Jobse, Red Axes, Trikk, and others to be announced. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, December 8, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960 4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $78.75 to $168.75 via residentadvisor.net.

 
Zach Schlein is a writer based in Miami, Florida. Originally from Montville, New Jersey, he holds a BA in political science from the University of Florida and writes primarily about music, culture, and clubbing, with a healthy dose of politics whenever possible. He has been published in Miami New Times, The Hill, Mixmag, Time Out Miami, and City Gazettes.

