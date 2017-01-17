menu

Renaissance Artist Phoebe Legere Takes Her One-Woman Show to Luna Star Cafe


Radiohead Announces U.S. Tour, to Kick Off in Miami March 30

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 9:11 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Thom Yorke of Radiohead
Photo by Steve Keros
Radiohead fans were already excited that the English rock band will headline this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in mid-April.

Now the band has announced an 11-date U.S. tour scheduled to kick off March 30 at the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami.

This isn't the first time Radiohead has started a tour in the Magic City. In 2012, the band began its North American tour in support of the album The King of Limbs at the American Airlines Arena. (Before that, the group kicked off its 2008 tour in West Palm Beach. Notice a pattern?)

Last year, the band toured Europe and North America. It announced dates even before the title of the ninth studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool, had been revealed. For this tour, the band seems to be taking advantage of the Coachella appearance.

Miami is the only Florida stop — and the tour kickoff — so expect tickets to go fast. With a career that spans three decades, Radiohead continues to grow its fan base. Last year's A Moon Shaped Pool was a critical success that debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. The album was led by the single "Burn the Witch," whose stop-motion-animated music video paid homage to the 1973 film The Wicker Man.

Tickets for Radiohead's Miami show go on sale Friday, January 20, and there's a four-ticket limit per order.

Radiohead's 2017 U.S. tour dates:

March 30 - American Airlines Arena - Miami, FL
April 1 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA
April 3 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
April 5 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO
April 8 - Key Arena - Seattle, WA
April 9 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
April 11 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA
April 14 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA
April 17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA
April 18 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA
April 21 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

Radiohead
Thursday, March 30, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20. For more information, visit radiohead.com.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
Related Location

miles
American Airlines Arena
More Info
More Info

601 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33131

786-777-1000

www.aaarena.com

