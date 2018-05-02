Queens of the Stone Age Threw a Rockers' Rave at Bayfront Park

Though you might prefer Soulwax to Slayer, there should be enough room in your heart for acts that flagrantly and unabashedly rock. Queens of the Stone Age is one such act, and last night the bandmates brought their dancing shoes to Miami.

In front of a near-sold-out crowd, Josh Homme and crew stormed Bayfront Park Amphitheater with a set relying heavily on material from their previous two records: 2013’s melancholy …Like Clockwork and last year’s more upbeat Villains. Accompanied by a stunning stage setup — a mighty combination of alt-J’s abundance of lighting and LCD Soundsystem’s tendency to blind its audiences — Queens of the Stone Age played a show that was as likely to inspire mosh pits as dance circles.

It didn't really matter whether you simply enjoy “No One Knows” or can name every single drummer and bassist to have joined Homme’s rotating cast of characters. Between the dazzling lights, virtuosic musicianship, and Homme’s endearingly raunchy rock-star antics, there was more than enough for fans both casual and devoted to enjoy.