Queens of the Stone Age Still Rocks Hard in the New Age of Hip-Hop

Take rapper Kendrick Lamar's landmark Pulitzer Prize win for his magnum opus, Damn, as a sign of the times: Rock 'n' roll is less relevant now than it has been at any point in the past 60 years.

Not only are the most urgent, socially engaged voices in pop music almost all hip-hop (never mind that Lil Yachty doesn't know a cello from a flute or a clarinet), but also it's clear that songs driven by the electric guitar — long the dominant form of American music — simply aren't connecting with the under-40 crowd the way they used to. Sales of electric guitars are down by 30 percent over the past decade, Billboard's Hot 100 chart is almost entirely devoid of traditional rock bands, and rappers such as Earl Sweatshirt have become more culturally relevant than Bono. At this point, most teenagers are probably more interested in buying a drum machine and messing around with samples than starting a garage-rock band.

Now that the Mick Jaggers, Jimmy Pages, and Paul McCartneys of the world are well into their golden years, we're left with only a handful of larger-than-life rock stars who are culturally relevant. So Josh Homme, with his greased hair, leather jacket, and devil-may-care attitude, is the last of a nearly extinct breed as the frontman of the California alternative-rock band Queens of the Stone Age.