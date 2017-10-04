PureSalem Guitars Opens South Miami-Dade Showroom With a Bang

Rick Sell, the mastermind behind the one-of-a-kind custom-guitar purveyor PureSalem, hasn't always been an artisan. He spent 21 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department and then walked away to live his dream of creating custom axes for some of rock's most notable innovators.

"Since starting the company, we've attracted a lot of great professional touring musicians — particularly in the psych scene," Sell says. "Bands like the Flaming Lips, Slowdive, the Black Angels, Psychic Ills, and the Warlocks record and play with our guitars." A love for psych-rock might be the common thread, but Sell insists, "Our guitars and the bands who play them cover a wide range of musical styles, from Ricky Tillo and Tim Stewart of Lady Gaga, to Roy Kariok of Toni Braxton, to the punk legends in Screaming Weasel."

A showroom will soon open in South Miami-Dade, and Sell is excited. "The cool thing is we're located where Ed's Guitars used to be," he says fondly. "We're really happy to be here and carry on that tradition. It's great karma!" Sell is no stranger to the Miami music scene either. "It's always been close-knit. I've spent many a night at the old Washington Square, Kitchen Club, and Churchill's Pub, watching bands like Quit, the Holy Terrors, Snatch the Pebble, the Goods, Ho Chi Minh Trail, Psycho Daisies, Coral Gables, and more."