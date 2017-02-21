Producer Rico Love Reveals How He Aims to Help Rising Artists at Next Level Music Conference

At Circle House Studios in Miami, Rico Love talked about his involvement with the Next Level Music Conference. Samuel Similien

Artist and producer Rico Love believes no human being should stop learning, especially in the music industry. The Grammy Award-winning songwriter and rapper is one of the most powerful minds at this year’s Next Level Music Conference. On March 5, Clear Vision Music Group will host the networking seminar at Cafe Iguana in Pembroke Pines.

Love says he will present a panoply of lessons about things missing in today's music industry, including the need for musicians to know their own identities. “I want to talk about artists understanding what it takes to cultivate and develop an entire style," he says. “I want to help them understand stage presence and the importance of being able to do an interview."

The nighttime event will offer a series of discussions with Love and a handful of industry insiders, including TJ Chapman (who found T-Pain and signed B.o.B.), Byron Trice of Clean Face Management, House of Mac founder Chef Teach, marketing and branding guru Abebe Lewis, Grammy-winning producer Lu Diaz, Lex Pierre-Louis of Lex Promotions, and Jason Hughes of TV One.

Related Stories The Ten Craziest Concerts to Ever Happen at Cafe Iguana Pines

“What the Next Level Music Conference is doing is informing artists and writers how the music business is and how to publish music,” Clear Vision Music Group CEO Addrienne Augustine says. “Everyone is going to talk about their experiences and what they’ve been through to be where they are today.”

Rico Love and Next Level Music Conference panelist Byron Trice at Circle House Studios. Samuel Similien

The first hour of the conference will be a meet-and-greet among the panelists, attendees, and special guest artists. The event will continue with a panel discussion and a Q&A. In between, rappers such as Zoey Dollaz, Miami Tip, Kolyon, and Bizerk will hit the stage to perform. “I think a lot of the independent artists that are here in Miami and are active in the scene will be there,” Bizerk says. “It’ll be nice for people like us together in one place like that and talk about what the next wave is going to be.”

Music conferences such as Coast 2 Coast and the high-profile Revolt Music Conference in Miami Beach occur annually in South Florida. But Next Level is doing its best to make it more personal and affordable. Tickets start at $30. For an additional fee, attendees are welcome to stay after the event for Cafe Iguana’s regularly scheduled Sunday extravaganza, hosted by 2 Chainz as a part of his I’m Getting Rich tour.

Although Love's We Love Music Conference is coming up in July, he's ready to provide guidance at Next Level. Patrons can expect to get their money’s worth and more.

“I’m going to be there for the entire session helping people because my passion is educating people,” Love says. “I care about the state of music. I care about how it’s created, the time it takes to create it, and people being passionate and working towards creating something that’s of value.”

Next Level Music Conference

Presented by Clear Visions Music Group. Sunday, March 5, at Cafe Iguana Pines. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via eventbrite.com.

