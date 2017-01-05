menu

Problem Kids Release New Album, Caribbean Slang, Will Play Wynwood Yard

Nicky Siano on Studio 54 and Ringing in 2017 at Bardot


Problem Kids Release New Album, Caribbean Slang, Will Play Wynwood Yard

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:23 a.m.
By David Rolland
Problem Kids Release New Album, Caribbean Slang, Will Play Wynwood Yard
Photo by Scott Laroc
It took what felt to the band like forever, but after 2.5 years, the Problem Kids are finally ready to release their new album, Caribbean Slang, on January 24. Bassist Eddy Davis explained the holdup to New Times. "We don't have the liberty to rent out a full studio. We have our day jobs so we get in there on the weekends." So during the week while selling insurance or doing construction the six members of Problem Kids are dreaming up what the sound of island hip-hop might be.

Problem Kids began on a car ride in 2009 where MC Tish heard MC Marty freestyle some lyrics. "We were sitting in the car faded when I heard Marty rapping," Tish remembered. "I couldn't believe what he was doing. I'm an audio engineer by trade so I had some mad beats. We started fucking around and showing what we were doing to friends. In 2011 we said let's get a band together."

After adding Davis on bass,  Humberto Casanova on keys and sax, Omar Williams on guitar and Roms Bernal on drums they began gigging heavily throughout South Florida. They mixed in original songs along with instrumental covers of favorites like Oasis' "Wonderwall" or The Red Hot Chili Peppers "Give It Away" where they rap original lyrics over it. "We have 15 year olds and 70 year olds at our shows." Tish said. "Always there's someone who comes up to us and says, 'I've never heard anything like that'."

Newbies and longtime fans will have a chance to hear their live show at their album release party January 28, at The Wynwood Yard where their Miami influences will show Davis said. "I got into music going to parties as a kid and hearing old school meringue and salsa. Then we started going to quinceaneras, we'd hear booty music and grunge, you can hear our influences in our cover song choices."

Tish added, "Wu-Tang Clan's 36 Chambers  changed my whole view of music, the idea of lyrical content as storytelling. We wanted to make people listen to the lyrics instead of just the beats." Tish was especially excited about one of their new songs "Fidel" where the mostly Cuban-American band were able to demonstrate their appreciation for freedom of expression and speak out against oppression.

The entirety of Caribbean Slang  Davis said was a journey for Problem Kids. "We were able to get the musical arrangement more development. The sound is the culmination of a couple years of us playing in the scene. We figured out how to translate our live sound into a record while at the same time we think it stands up as a hip-hop record."

After years of work Problem Kids are relieved to get Caribbean Slang  out to the world, though Davis said you might not have to wait too long for more music. "Because this album took so long, we're probably going to next put out singles. Hopefully you'll hear a lot more music quickly."

Problem Kids
8 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. 305-771-4810; Admission is free.

David Rolland
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for New Times Broward-Palm Beach and Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.
Related Location

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

