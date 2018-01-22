David Grutman Brings the LIV Experience to Gulfstream Park With Post Malone and Ludacris

Mention Hallandale Beach, the sleepy Broward city just over the line from Aventura, and it probably conjures images of bagels, lox, and a giant statue of a winged horse defeating a dragon. You don't expect bottle service and hip-hop. But with the Pegasus World Cup coming to Gulfstream Park Saturday, January 27, David Grutman, the mind behind Miami Beach megaclub LIV, might change your image of Hallandale.

Grutman is armed with a concert featuring performances by rappers Post Malone and Ludacris, along with local fusion favorites Spam Allstars. LIV's Boardwalk Village pop-up aims to bring a wild nightlife vibe to a Hallandale afternoon. New Times spoke to the event organizer about what people can expect from this not-so-ordinary day at the races.

New Times: How did the idea for LIV Boardwalk Village come up?

David Grutman: The Pegasus World Cup is one of the best horse races in the world, so what could make it better? The answer is creating a VIP experience and ending the day with an awesome concert. We just want to up the fun level and give everyone a great party.

What can people expect from it?

An over-the-top pop-up experience. LIV Boardwalk Village will include a gourmet food carnival, because watching horse races will definitely make you hungry. We are bringing all my favorite foods from Miami with tastings from [my restaurants] Komodo and OTL, and this will be the first time people have the chance to try Planta, a new plant-based restaurant that is opening up in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Gulfstream Park’s Adena Grill will also be there, and Bodega, because it’s a not a party without tacos.

David Grutman Courtesy photo

How did you decide on the musicians playing?

Post Malone is an amazing performer, and he really knows how to get the crowd going. When we are putting together a music lineup, we strive to curate a concert that everyone can enjoy. It will be a great variety with Ludacris and DJ Ruckus.

Do you have a vision for LIV's expansion into pop-ups?

This partnership with the Pegasus World Cup is going to be a great experience, so we look forward to re-creating it and growing it for years to come. Last year, we brought LIV and all my favorite things to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival as the David Grutman Experience — it was sick. It was amazing to watch the SOBEWFF crowd with their arms in the air dancing along to Sebastian Ingrosso. It was such a huge success that we are bringing the David Grutman Experience back again this year with Alesso and so much more.

What do you look for in a pop-up location?

A big space where people can dance all day and night and have a great time.

LIV Boardwalk Village at Pegasus World Cup. 2 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 305-674-4680; gulfstreampark.com. Tickets cost $75 to $135 via tixr.com.

