Pop Stars Invade South Florida at the Annual Jingle Ball

Diplo is guaranteed to bring the party to the BB&T. Photo by Alex Markow

Top 40 radio is a beloved institution for a vast number of listeners. And few stations in America have been playing the hits as long as WHYI-FM. Better known around these parts as Y100, the pop station has been broadcasting whatever the kids happen to be listening to that week — from Key Largo to Fort Lauderdale.

For the many of you who have Y100 in the first slot of your car radio preset stations, Jingle Ball is the concert event of your holiday season. Like the station it celebrates, the concert hosts one chart-smashing pop phenomenon after another at Broward's BB&T Center. This year's edition, taking place Sunday, will showcase ten acts that dominated the airwaves in 2016.

The night will be headlined by the oh-so-hot-right-now Chainsmokers, a New York DJ duo that has topped the pop charts for 11 consecutive weeks with the hit "Closer." Meghan Trainor, the singer/songwriter best known for her 2014 booty-centric anthem "All About That Bass," will sing some of her dance pop from this year's album Thank You. Fifth Harmony, the girl group that includes Miami native Lauren Jauregui, will perform the crowd-pleasing pop you would expect from an act formed out of the ashes of the music competition show The X Factor.

Also on the bill is Los Angeles-based producer Diplo, whose Mad Decent record label promotes some of the most popular EDM out there today and who has collaborated with Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and Tove Lo, who will also be in attendance. Actress Hailee Steinfeld will sing tracks from her 2015 EP, Haiz, and the lineup is rounded out by Canadian singer Alessia Cara, reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam, viral sensation Charlie Puth, and Danish singer Lukas Graham.

Y100's Jingle Ball with Diplo, Meghan Trainor, and others. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $46 to $251 via ticketmaster.com.