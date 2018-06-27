Poison's Bobby Dall on the Band's Glam Rock Early Days

The rockers of Poison have been dressing like macho bikers for so long that most fans have forgotten the bandmates were once synonymous with androgynous, glammed-out hair rock. "It was a statement," bassist Bobby Dall explains while recalling fashion choices such as hair spray, lipstick, and spandex. "Back then, [the '80s] album covers were a huge ad. The cover of Look What the Cat Dragged In made people stop and ask, 'Are they boys or girls?'"

Though Dall says he prefers their more casual dress now, there was a single-minded purpose to their attention-getting attire of the past, right from their beginnings in the heartland town of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. "We were glam from the start. People used to throw rocks at us, but we didn't give a shit. We had a vision. We didn't care what people thought of us."