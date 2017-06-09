PlugIn Karaoke Opens First U.S. Outpost at Gulfstream Park

Whether you can sing or not, PlugIn is the place for a late-night song and dance. Courtesy of PlugIn

Too much karaoke includes the couch in someone's parents' basement, a bunch of drunken friends, and a fuzzy microphone. Luckily, these basement parties are now a thing of the past thanks to Broward's newest karaoke hot spot, PlugIn. The new music and entertainment venue opens today, Friday, June 9, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

Husband and wife Oded and Anat Golan, who came up with the idea, several years ago relocated to Japan, where karaoke became an integral part of their entertainment and cultural experience. Then they moved to Israel and in 2013 opened PlugIn Tel Aviv.

They opened five other venues in various countries before deciding upon Hallandale Beach, the company’s first U.S. location. It includes 18 karaoke rooms, allowing the experience to be private, which can save a lot of embarrassment. The rooms can accommodate up to 150 people, which means the place is good for everything from a small date night to a large company outing. Each one comes equipped with microphones, a flat-screen TV, digital song selection, and room-service-style food and bar ordering services.

PlugIn’s catalog has more than 35,000 songs in multiple languages, as well as the latest in audio and visual lighting technologies, so you can get your Beyoncé on in your private session. Each room has controllable lighting, sound, and A/C, which allows the user to create a perfect miniconcert atmosphere.

“We are excited," Oded Golan says. "Our mission [is] to create a fun, socially engaging, and unforgettable experience to people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Guests can book rooms by calling at 844-4PLUGIN (844-475-8446) or visiting pluginkaraoke.com.

PlugIn

801 Silks Run, Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach; 1-844-475-8446; pluginkaraoke.com.

