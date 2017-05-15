Phoenix Launched Its 2017 Tour With A Massive Mirror and Crowdsurfing

Photo credit: Fujifilmgirl

Forgive the cliche, but Phoenix has risen once again, stronger than ever. This past weekend in Miami, they brought with them some truly dazzling fireworks to illuminate their return.

The band hasn't yet released its forthcoming album, Ti Amo, due out in June and their first in four years. But that didn't stop a sold-out crowd from packing the Fillmore to hear the French band Friday night. It was the opening night of their 2017 tour, and the building was bursting at the seams, rollicking with a swelling energy that only fueled a band known more for making lounge-y indie rock jams than starting mosh pits.

Fans were elbow to elbow, reminding us of the constant crush of the crowd. It was an odd mixture of perfume and marijuana, a reminder that this was a classy night out but still a rock show, populated mostly by hipsters old enough to have kids waiting at home, but young enough to wear flannel or bunny ears to the show.

Photo credit: Fujifilmgirl

The opener was Whitney, a six-piece band from Chicago born out of the ashes of the Smith Westerns. They were bouncy and fun, like the jangly bells on the ankle of a belly dancer. Whitney was a combo of Saturday morning cartoon playfulness and upbeat folk rock bolstered by horns, acoustic guitars, and a piano older than anyone in the band. They performed their set underneath a half-raised curtain which hinted at surprises yet to come.

Related Stories Phoenix Kicks Off Its 2017 World Tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Upon appearing on stage, it was immediately clear that Phoenix was all in with their new album Ti Amo, both with the radiating neon red heart on the drummer’s kit and with the heart frame Snapchat filter that appeared on the phones of anyone in attendance. Aside from the music itself, the stage setup was perhaps one of the standout elements of the experience.

A slanted mirror situated above the band reflected a number of visually gymnastic effects back at the crowd, including the impression that we were watching two bands play at once, except one was upside down and floating.

Photo credit: Fujifilmgirl

For their first number, the title track off the forthcoming record, the stage was bathed in a glowing crimson light that created the sensation we were looking through a window in the Amsterdam’s Red Light District.

The show felt like it truly began with the second song, “Lasso,” off of their only platinum-selling album, 2009’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Paired with disco lights, it was a revelation to hear a band so chill on record break out into the role of a pure dance rock band.

“Long Distance Call” was a music video come to life; diamonds, prisms, and shifting landscapes enveloped the room, following the rhythm of the music and the footsteps of the freewheeling guitarists and their Elvis hip shuffles. At times there was a tropical nightclub feel to the show, the type found on some French colonial island in a remote part of the Pacific, free from bills and responsibilities.

Photo credit: Fujifilmgirl

Celebrating themselves and their impending takeover of the charts once again, Phoenix trotted out a graphic of a bursting rainbow topped off by a sign spelling out the band’s name in lights, the sort usually reserved for county fairs. It properly encapsulated the jubilant and whimsical carnival atmosphere.

At the end of the show, during the close of an encore that included “Countdown” and “1901,” lead singer Thomas Mars battled his way to the rear of the room and stood on the shoulders of fans to personally say “thank you” to everyone in the way, way back. He then crawled/surfed his way back to the stage, all while his bandmates marked the journey by playing a festive jungle beat.

The dizzying perspective fostered by the magic mirror on the wall wasn’t the only device employed to force us into a different way of thinking about the band. The creative use of lights and space allowed the band to reach out to the audience and drag us into their hypnotic, kaleidoscope world. When that wasn’t enough, the band, Mars in particular, literally and physically sought Miami out, by any means necessary.

