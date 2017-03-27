menu

Phoenix Returns to Rock the Fillmore Miami Beach May 12

Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde Has No Time for the Past


Phoenix Returns to Rock the Fillmore Miami Beach May 12

Monday, March 27, 2017 at 7:05 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Phoenix returns to Miami May 12.
Phoenix returns to Miami May 12.
Antoine Wagner Studio
The last time French alt rockers Phoenix rolled into Miami, they were right at the tipping point between indie darlings and household name status. The 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, with hits like "1901" and "Lizstomania," was getting play everywhere from college radio to Super Bowl ads. No wonder, then, that their 2010 appearance at the Fillmore was packed with fans from Wavves opening set to Phoenix's final song.

In May, fans will have the chance to relive that night. Phoenix will return to the Fillmore May 12, the venue announced this morning, and tickets will go on sale March 31.

In the seven years since South Florida last saw the band, they've followed a career trajectory unsurprisingly quirky for a retro-tinged, synth-heavy French quartet. The 2013 album Bankrupt! kept fans dancing while dishing some "post-success commentary" as band members processed their surprisingly meteoric rise to fame; it was mixed on a retro console bought on eBay, the same model used to produce Michael Jackson's Thriller. They headlined major festivals like Coachella and Austin City Limits. In more recent years, the band has headlined European music festivals, but also appeared in Bill Murray's surreal, meta Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas.

Then, to kick off March, Phoenix announced tour dates in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, and London. The announcement came with a 30-second instrumental clip of new music, starting with an almost sinister beat before breaking into Phoenix's trademark, an upbeat 80's-throwback melody.

A handful more cities, including Atlanta and San Diego, were added a week and a half ago. Now, Miami's on the list too.

Phoenix
8:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 800-745-3000; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. and cost $35.50 in advance, $40 day of show, and $55 for reserved seating.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
The Fillmore Miami Beach
1700 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-7300

www.fillmoremb.com

