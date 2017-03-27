Phoenix Returns to Rock the Fillmore Miami Beach May 12

EXPAND Phoenix returns to Miami May 12. Antoine Wagner Studio

The last time French alt rockers Phoenix rolled into Miami, they were right at the tipping point between indie darlings and household name status. The 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, with hits like "1901" and "Lizstomania," was getting play everywhere from college radio to Super Bowl ads. No wonder, then, that their 2010 appearance at the Fillmore was packed with fans from Wavves opening set to Phoenix's final song.

In May, fans will have the chance to relive that night. Phoenix will return to the Fillmore May 12, the venue announced this morning, and tickets will go on sale March 31.

In the seven years since South Florida last saw the band, they've followed a career trajectory unsurprisingly quirky for a retro-tinged, synth-heavy French quartet. The 2013 album Bankrupt! kept fans dancing while dishing some "post-success commentary" as band members processed their surprisingly meteoric rise to fame; it was mixed on a retro console bought on eBay, the same model used to produce Michael Jackson's Thriller. They headlined major festivals like Coachella and Austin City Limits. In more recent years, the band has headlined European music festivals, but also appeared in Bill Murray's surreal, meta Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas.

Then, to kick off March, Phoenix announced tour dates in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, and London. The announcement came with a 30-second instrumental clip of new music, starting with an almost sinister beat before breaking into Phoenix's trademark, an upbeat 80's-throwback melody.

A handful more cities, including Atlanta and San Diego, were added a week and a half ago. Now, Miami's on the list too.

Phoenix

8:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 800-745-3000; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. and cost $35.50 in advance, $40 day of show, and $55 for reserved seating.

