Go Go Gadjet Brings a Taste of Philadelphia to Super Bowl Weekend Party

When Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino booked three Philadelphia bands to play Super Beach Poolside Party during Super Bowl weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles hadn't yet made it to the big game. "Eagles fans have been through so much disappointment," says Jeff Tomrell, multi-instrumentalist for the band Go Go Gadjet. "This year, we lost so many players to injury. When our quarterback [Carson Wentz] went down, we all thought, Here's the Eagles' luck again. But amazingly, we are in the Super Bowl again in a rematch against the Patriots."

So though he and his bandmates, along with Kristen & the Noise and Lost in Paris, have a tinge of regret that they can't watch the game in downtown Philly with their fellow Eagles diehards, Tomrell says no one should cry for them. "You're asking me if I'm upset to leave Philadelphia, where it's 25 degrees, to see you guys [in South Florida], where it's 75 degrees?"