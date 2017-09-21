Phil Collins and Partner Orianne Hold Auditions for Little Dreams Foundation

Aspiring young singers and musicians auditioned yesterday at the Design District's Estefan Kitchen for a chance to perform at the Dreaming on the Beach Gala December 9. The event, created by Phil Collins and his partner Orianne Cevey, helps raise funds to support the Little Dreams Foundation. Founded in Switzerland in 2000 and relocated to Miami in 2013, the foundation helps aspiring talent without financial means.

"We have 168 kids in the foundation from the ages of 4 to 16," Cevey said. "We have some great kids, and they all have different stories of success. Little Dreams Foundation is giving them a future. That is the objective."

Children were given a three-minute time slot to belt out their tunes or play their instruments in front of singer and drummer Collins, Cevey, and their 16-year old son Nic, who follows in his father's drumming footsteps. Soul and R&B singer and songwriter Betty Wright was also on the judging panel.