Phantom Drive Is Breakup Music for Tough Guys

A recent meme popularized (maybe even created) by music writer Dan Ozzi poses as a multiple-choice survey. The query is as follows: "You’re a punk dude over 30. Choose your path: CrossFit, barbershop culture, craft beer, MMA, Facebook rants, enamel pins, Tinder creeping.” Funny and topical, sure, but also timely because it forces into perspective the aging environs of South Florida’s punk-rock third wave.

Not to get lost in a “where are they now” kind of way, but the generation of punk and hardcore kids from the late '90s to the late '00s can now identify with the aforementioned list. And because we’re not Breitbart or other forms of #RealFakeNews, we'll tell you that at least three, maybe four, of those bullets qualifying as convo points for Phantom Drive.

Relatively new on the South Florida scene and with an enviable pedigree, the band is, in a way, a product of its self-description. “It’s tongue-in-cheek, to poke fun at the fact that a lot of the songs are references to a rough relationship/breakup I recently endured," guitarist Peter Santa-Maria explains. “Before the end of June 2017, I hadn't played seriously in over a decade — I didn't have the motivation. Suddenly, on a day that was particularly rough, I grabbed my guitar for fun and wrote ten songs in less than a day. Of course, I could only write about the breakup.”