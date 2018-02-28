Pearl & the Oysters Left Paris and Made Florida Their Musical Home

Indie retro-pop duo Juliette Davis and Joachim Polack, known as Pearl & the Oysters, began making music together as university students studying musicology in Paris. The French capital has long been romanticized as an artists' mecca, but Davis dreamed of moving stateside to create music in another historic artists' haven: New York City. But when Polack was accepted to the University of Florida to pursue graduate studies, Davis followed, and the two found themselves in a Central Florida college town of 130,000 people instead of the fast-paced, densely populated city that never sleeps.

Before the pair set foot stateside, they did extensive research on the music scene of the city they'd soon call home. They connected with Elestial Sound, a Gainesville-based artist cooperative whose work ranges from releasing music to building installations and stages for the artists they support. Elestial Sound released the initial pressing of Hundred Waters' debut album before they signed with Skrillex's Owsla record label, and they've built sets for the band's experimental Form Arcosanti festival, which last year boasted Solange, Father John Misty, and James Blake as performers.

Davis and Polack felt Pearl & the Oysters could carve out a space for themselves in that hospitable creative environment, and they began creating a blend of harmonic, DIY indie pop accented by chiptune sounds. "People were really excited, because there is a lot of music in Gainesville, but not much pop music," Davis says. "We're realizing that there was a big demand for that here."