Paul McCartney's One on One Tour Will Visit Miami This July

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Paul McCartney.
Achieving a "one-on-one" audience experience at a venue as large as American Airlines Arena sounds like an impossible task. But if any musician can pull it off, it's Paul McCartney.

South Florida fans will get as close  as possible to intimate contact with the legendary musician this summer, when McCartney brings his One on One tour to the home of the Heat July 5.

This morning, the former Beatle announced a new slate of tour dates for One on One, which began April 2016 and has traveled across the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America. The latest dates begin with McCartney's Miami stint before continuing on to Tampa July 10.

McCartney is, of course, the singer-songwriter, composer, and rock star who rose to fame with the Beatles before embarking on a solo career that hasn't often disappointed. A show announcement promises peak McCartney during his live show: "Nearly three hours’ worth of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives." In addition to a soundtrack promising the best of his work with the Beatles, Wings, and going solo, audiences can expect "Massive screens, lasers, and fireworks."

It's been seven years since McCartney last performed in Miami-Dade. In 2010, he played the then-named Sun Life Stadium during his Up and Coming Tour. It's been over a decade since he staged a show at the AAA. The man is 74 years old and, by most accounts, still parties on stage like a teenager. There's no telling when or if he'll return to perform in the Florida subtropics, so if listening to "Let It Be" live is on your bucket list, get ready to jockey for tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1.

New One on One tour dates include:

July 5 — Miami FL — AmericanAirlines Arena
July 10 — Tampa FL — Amalie Arena
July 13 — Duluth GA — Infinite Energy Arena
July 15 — Bossier City LA — CenturyLink Center
July 19 — Wichita KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
July 21 — Des Moines IA — Wells Fargo Arena
July 23 — Omaha NE — CenturyLink Center
July 25 — Tinley Park IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
September 11 — Newark NJ — Prudential Center
September 15 — New York NY — Madison Square Garden
September 19 — Brooklyn NY — Barclays Center
September 23 — Syracuse NY — Carrier Dome
September 26 — Uniondale NY — NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 1 — Detroit MI — Little Caesars Arena

Paul McCartney: One on One
Wednesday, July 5, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
American Airlines Arena
601 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33131

786-777-1000

www.aaarena.com

