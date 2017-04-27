Patrick & the Swayzees Headline New Times' Brew at the Zoo May 6

EXPAND Patrick & the Swayzees Courtesy of El Tucán

New Times' eighth-annual Brew at the Zoo is headed for Zoo Miami on Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 11 p.m. There will not only be food and more than 100 local, international, and craft beers, but also some pretty fine tunes. We asked Les Green of the headlining band Patrick and the Swayzees about plans for this beastly bacchanal.

New Times: What have you been up to since New Times last spoke to you?

Les Greene: 2017 has been a amazing year for the band! We have been busy playing gigs, traveling, but most importantly, writing and creating original music that we can't wait to share with you guys.

What else do you guys have planned for 2017?

We are planning a summer tour up and down the East Coast.

What do you look for in a song that you cover?

Something we for the most part all like, a song that might be well known in any age group of people that come to see us. It just has to be fun to sing and dance to.

How do you prepare for your high-energy shows?

Jeez, there's no real way to prepare. I try to get lots of rest before each show, but that rarely happens. My excitement and love for what I do make it easy to keep up the high energy throughout the show.

What can people expect from your show at Brew at the Zoo?

Craziness, per usual. Hope they locked all the cages.

Which animals at the zoo do you think will be most into your music?

If they’re party animals, all of them will be shaking their tails. I think the monkeys will be dancing twice as hard though.

Brew at the Zoo 2017

7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; newtimesbrewatthezoo.com. Tickets cost $25 to $80 at ticketfly.com.

