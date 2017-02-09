Party Thieves Coming to Space to Drop That "El Chapo"

EXPAND Shake what ya mama gave ya. Courtesy of Rephlektor

"Duty, honor, and country" is the motto of the United States Military Academy, AKA West Point. A nomination from a congressperson or delegate is required to apply, and only 9 percent of applicants are admitted. A diploma from West Point is just the beginning: Five years of active duty in the Army awaits graduates.

Jared McFarlin, AKA Party Thieves, was a 9-percenter. He earned a scholarship to attend West Point and play football for the Army Black Knights. He was high-school standout in football and basketball and was a member of the National Honor Society. As a college freshman, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Monroe, New York, caught seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. His sophomore campaign didn’t happen thanks to knee injuries that ended his football career. His Army career was also over: Those same knee injuries prevented him from serving.

Both of his siblings earned graduate degrees from Harvard, so there was no sense in trying to compete with them. So McFarlin did what anyone would have done: He launched a career in trap music.

McFarlin’s popularity rose so quickly that he attended the 2013 Electric Daisy Carnival New York as a fan and didn’t know who Carl Cox was.

Fast-forward to 2017. McFarlin has a 40-city tour slated for this spring and summer, but first he’ll play four free dates for the fans. Miami made the minitour, and showtime is set for this Friday at Club Space. He'll drop a track a minute, so listen for "El Chapo," "Chief," and new remixes. (McFarlin loves the new Migos album.)

“I woke up one day and thought about this 40-show tour I have coming up. I thought about all these big things happening and the festivals, and I realized I wanted to do some smaller shows for the fans. These four shows are open format, with a meet-and-greet, free pizza, some free drinks,” McFarlin says.

In a true act of valor, the Max Capacity Tour is free with online RSVP. All the G.I. Joes and Janes should visit McFarlin’s Facebook page to enter the draft. McFarlin is calling for sweat and wants the room to be turnt. Rally the platoon and march to Space. Ricky Remedy will also be in the building dropping trap bombs. This will be a war on the dance floor, so wear fatigues.

This Miami show is a homecoming of sorts for McFarlin. He says Miami artists Clips x Ahoy, Happy Colors, and Ricky Remedy were early inspirations. “For me, it started in Miami, so this is important. All the people there on Friday night will be there for a reason: We’re gonna be turning up, getting groovy. and going back to the roots.”

In his prime, McFarlin could crush 85 pushups; today he can do only 50. Friday will nevertheless be a battle in the trenches with Party Thieves and friends on the controls. Come correct.

Friday, February 10, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-456-5613; clubspace.com. Tickets are free via hive.co.

