Ahead of Hurricane Irma, Paramore Pushes Back Saturday Fillmore Show

It turns out the only thing that can get Paramore to postpone a show is a massive, category five hurricane headed straight for the place they plan to play. The Hayley Williams-led pop punk band was scheduled to play the Fillmore Miami Beach this Saturday at 8 p.m., but due to the impending storm they've decided to move the show to December 6, a few days after the end of hurricane season.

FL, we're sorry to miss you this week. we'll see you in December. stay safe and thanks for waiting. pic.twitter.com/R5ukfXl8rN — paramore (@paramore) September 6, 2017

According to organizers, all tickets sold for the cancelled show will be honored for the rescheduled one.