Paramore
Photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, Paramore Pushes Back Saturday Fillmore Show

Douglas Markowitz | September 7, 2017 | 8:56am
It turns out the only thing that can get Paramore to postpone a show is a massive, category five hurricane headed straight for the place they plan to play. The Hayley Williams-led pop punk band was scheduled to play the Fillmore Miami Beach this Saturday at 8 p.m., but due to the impending storm they've decided to move the show to December 6, a few days after the end of hurricane season. 

According to organizers, all tickets sold for the cancelled show will be honored for the rescheduled one.

An Orlando show has also been pushed — to December 5.

Formed in 2004 in Tennessee, Paramore originally gained fame in the mid-2000s with rough-edged alt rock songs like "Misery Business" and "Crushcrushcrush." Since then, it has gone in an increasingly pop direction - the 2013 self-titled album, which produced the Grammy-winning single "Ain't it Fun," was the brightest yet. The latest record, After Laughter, was released earlier this year.

Paramore
With Flor. December 6, The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com. Tickets are sold out.

