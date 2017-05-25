Pans Permia, at Bardot, Is Everywhere and Always Changing

EXPAND Colin Fitzgibbon

Miami’s art rock five-piece Pans Permia is ever-changing. "Machinery," the band's newest lyric video and an exclusive release for Miami New Times, details humans' ability to make up for our mortal deficits with technology.

Frontman Adrian Garcia is excited about the changes the band is experiencing because after downsizing a member, the guys have found a way to amplify their sound. Inspired by the group Other Lives' heavy looping of instruments into their music, Garcia wanted to imitate that technique and personalize it.

For its latest release, Pans Permia has created a mock orchestra. They begin with a sound and build, adding up to seven loops at a time with violins, clarinets, and woodwind instruments.

“We’re not looping one instrument and just letting it play," Chris Valente, the electric bassist, says. ”Each of us has an orchestra of sound at our fingertips. Each of us has a synthesizer, a guitar, percussion, and we all sing, and any of these things are looped in real time , and you end up with an ethereal, ambient sound. It’s driven by this incredible, live drum set sound."

Along with their audible sensory ride, Pans Permia adds visuals to performances. Their next show, May 31 at Bardot, will feature a light show with bulbs that flicker in sync with their beats. If you’ve already gotten through last year's EP, Oracle, there will be more at Bardot. The guys are debuting their new single, "Taste of Land and Sea," to be released in July.

“Pans Permia is the ever-changing nature of the origin of life, which is what happens to our music — it's ever changing,” Valente said. “It started with an idea, which turned into a spark and has now erupted into this ocean of sound. An ocean of noise that’s pleasing and everyone is welcomed to come check it out.”

Pans Permia 's live show is Wednesday, May 31, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave. Free cover, 21+ Show starts at 11 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.panspermiamusic.com/

Follow @RoamFreeWrites on Instagram.