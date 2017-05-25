Pans Permia, at Bardot, Is Everywhere and Always Changing
|
Colin Fitzgibbon
Miami’s art rock five-piece Pans
Frontman Adrian Garcia is excited about the changes the band is experiencing because after downsizing a member, the guys have found a way to amplify their sound. Inspired by the group Other Lives' heavy looping of instruments into their music, Garcia wanted to imitate that technique and personalize it.
For its latest release, Pans
“We’re not looping one instrument and just letting it play," Chris Valente, the electric bassist, says. ”Each of us has an orchestra of sound at our fingertips. Each of us has a synthesizer, a guitar, percussion, and we all sing, and any of these things are looped in
Along with their audible sensory ride, Pans
“Pans
Pans
