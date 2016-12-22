menu

Pandora Black Seeks to Bring '80s Sounds Into Today

Best Concert of the Week: Matisyahu at Fillmore Miami Beach


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Pandora Black Seeks to Bring '80s Sounds Into Today

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 9:25 a.m.
By David Rolland
Pandora Black: Daiane Azura (left), Ricco Black, Synnn Hexe, and Ernie NoirEXPAND
Pandora Black: Daiane Azura (left), Ricco Black, Synnn Hexe, and Ernie Noir
Rose Romero
A A

Ricco Black says his band Pandora Black is influenced by Massive Attack, Berlin, and Depeche Mode. Indeed, you can hear it in the dark and moody debut album, Into the Shadows. But when the vocalist/guitarist tells New Times his biggest inspiration was the '80s rockabilly band the Stray Cats, that takes some explaining. "They were able to take 1950s sounds into the '80s. We want to take '80s sounds into the new millennium."

Pandora Black got its start in South Florida last year when Ricco Black was in the mood to experiment. He called keyboardist Ernie Noir and began writing electronic music. "Ernie said he knew a singer, Daiane Azura, who knew how to feed a crowd. She's very seductive and knows how to draw people in. She's not hard on the eyes either, which always helps a band." Black sent Azura the music, and she added the lyrics and melodies. With the addition of bassist Synnn Hexe, they set out to play as many shows as they could.

"When you're playing electronic music, things can go wrong onstage. I wanted to gig as much as possible so we could be ready for anything." Though their sound is dependent on gizmos, it has helped them land shows Black says live bands normally wouldn't get. "We segue way seamlessly with DJs because with our drums and loops, people can still dance. I have nothing against live drummers, but the way we do it, you're not at the mercy of the sound man."

One of their most interesting shows thus far was this past Halloween in New Orleans at Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Coven Party. "They booked us as the headliner. It was held in a huge club where everyone was dressed in costume. We said, 'This is our crowd; we have to make it happen.'" One of the highlights was when the bandmates got to meet the gothic Interview With the Vampire author herself. "She was so nice, personable, and kind. She had a quiet disposition but was happy to listen and discuss everything."

Upcoming Events

The band makes sure to dress as though every concert is held on Halloween, most especially at its upcoming CD-release party at Churchill's January 7. "We're very visual and get over-the-top with our costumes. We feel if someone is paying money at the door, they should get their money's worth at the show."

Pandora Black
9 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave, Miami; churchillspub.com. 305-757-1807.

David Rolland
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for New Times Broward-Palm Beach and Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Churchill's Pub
More Info
More Info

5501 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-757-1807

www.churchillspub.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >