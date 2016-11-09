PAMM Announces Art Basel Party With Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire, and Uncle Luke

EXPAND Cashmere Cat headlines PAMM's annual Art Basel party. Photo by Karli Evans

Here’s one relaxation strategy we’re trying today in regards to the whole oh-my-God-what-have-we-done feeling swelling inside the stomachs of millions of Americans this morning: Focus on the good things in life.

We still have coffee and beer and beaches and cake and a pulse and music and parties.

Related Stories Art Basel Miami Beach 2016 Party Guide

Yes, parties. We’ll need their help to close out 2016, and we've already begun compiling a list of all the Basel events heading our way this year.

So here’s a really cool one coming in off the wave of Art Basel 2016 announcements: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) announced this morning it’ll bring Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire, and Uncle Luke together for its coveted annual Basel party Thursday, December 1.

The concert, presented in partnership with Poplife, is unfortunately open only to those with a "sustaining"-level membership or higher to PAMM, as well as Art Basel Miami Beach, Design Miami, and Art Miami VIP cardholders.

The good news is it’s not too late to become a sustaining member at PAMM (a noble cause that will reward you with some pretty dope events all year long). You can — and should — head to pamm.org/support to find out more about it, because if the set we saw from Cashmere Cat at Red Bull’s 3 Days in Miami was any indication, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Just hang in there until December.

PAMM and Poplife Present Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire, Uncle Luke, and others. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Open to PAMM members with sustaining-level memberships or above, as well as Art Basel Miami Beach, Design Miami, and Art Miami VIP cardholders.

