Our Most Popular Miami Music Stories of the Week

Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 8:02 a.m.
By Miami New Times staff
Photo by George Martinez
So you had a busy week and missed a few things? Well, while you were trying to placate your demon of a boss, some shit was going down in the Miami nightlife scene. Let's recap our most-read stories of the week, shall we?

On Thursday, we learned that the Miami Beach nightclub Icon closed its doors for good.

Photo courtesy of David L. Johnson

But, a new venue is already poised to take its place, and we have the scoop on that.

In happier news, our definitive guide to all things karaoke in Miami went live this week, and we expect to hear you all singing this weekend.

Also, in our most-read story of the week, we, once and for all, proclaimed our love for all things Kanye West. Go ahead and hate if you want. We stand with Yeezy. 

