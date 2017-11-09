Is Ought the Last Great Political Rock Band?

When was the last time a rock song made you angry? Has any band from the past ten years prompted you to look at the world around you, stand up, and say, “Enough is enough?” Rock music has lost much of its cultural relevance since the turn of the millennium, leaving behind politics and letting rap take over as the unofficial genre of protest music. Though Kendrick Lamar and Run the Jewels assail the powers-that-be (as they should), there are no Sex Pistols or Talking Heads, and Bob Dylan is so old he might as well be dead.

Instead, we have Ought, a four-piece band with members from the United States and Australia, who met in Canada. Ought is quite possibly the last great political rock band, even if the members aren't overt about it.

Since the band burst onto the North American music scene in 2014, Ought has mainly described modernity and how it’s crushing all of our souls. The group's two albums and one EP express the hopeless optimism of millennials who are caught in the gears of a system they feel powerless to fix and obligated to fight. In a sense, the band was born in protest: It was formed at McGill University in Montreal shortly before the 2012 student protests against tuition hikes in Quebec known as the "Printemps Érable" ("Maple Spring," a French pun on "Arab Spring").