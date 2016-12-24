menu

Otto Von Schirach and Juleisy y Karla Drop New Holiday Track "Jingle Bass"

Five Underground South Florida Hip-Hop Artists to Watch in 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Otto Von Schirach and Juleisy y Karla Drop New Holiday Track "Jingle Bass"

Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
A A

The holiday season is a time of tradition: decorating the Christmas tree, taking stupid selfies at Santa's Enchanted Forest, getting embarrassingly drunk at the annual office party. But a new tradition is emerging in Miami: the annual release of a holiday-themed music video from Otto Von Schirach, Juleisy y Karla, and the rest of the Bermuda Triangle family.

Related Stories

Last year, the performers decided it was time Miami had a December anthem to call its own. In collaboration with New Times, they created "12 Ratchet Days of Christmas," complete with "12 cajas chinas," "nine Wynwood hipsters," and "two tetas nuevas," and of course, "the brand-new Otto CD."

This year's version is every bit as Miami, with an emphasis on its most important musical genre and/or element: bass. "Jingle Bass," filmed at Basement during an installment of Gio's Total Split Show, is technically a holiday song, because it's set to the tune of classics like "All I Want For Christmas" and "Jingle Bells." But its lyrics are appropriate for any time of year in Miami, especially if you happen to be a commuter with a sound system in your trunk that's more expensive than the rest of your car. (So, roughly 80 percent of the drivers in Dade.)

Press play and let this track make you merry, Miami-style.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Basement Miami
More Info
More Info

2901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-257-4548

basementmiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >