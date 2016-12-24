Otto Von Schirach and Juleisy y Karla Drop New Holiday Track "Jingle Bass"

The holiday season is a time of tradition: decorating the Christmas tree, taking stupid selfies at Santa's Enchanted Forest, getting embarrassingly drunk at the annual office party. But a new tradition is emerging in Miami: the annual release of a holiday-themed music video from Otto Von Schirach, Juleisy y Karla, and the rest of the Bermuda Triangle family.

Last year, the performers decided it was time Miami had a December anthem to call its own. In collaboration with New Times, they created "12 Ratchet Days of Christmas," complete with "12 cajas chinas," "nine Wynwood hipsters," and "two tetas nuevas," and of course, "the brand-new Otto CD."

This year's version is every bit as Miami, with an emphasis on its most important musical genre and/or element: bass. "Jingle Bass," filmed at Basement during an installment of Gio's Total Split Show, is technically a holiday song, because it's set to the tune of classics like "All I Want For Christmas" and "Jingle Bells." But its lyrics are appropriate for any time of year in Miami, especially if you happen to be a commuter with a sound system in your trunk that's more expensive than the rest of your car. (So, roughly 80 percent of the drivers in Dade.)

Press play and let this track make you merry, Miami-style.

