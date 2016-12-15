Ora Hopes to Become South Beach's VIP Oasis in a Sea of Megaclubs

Meet the newest kid on the Miami nightlife block, Ora. Courtesy of World Red Eye

Face it, you're not 22 anymore. However, you aren't looking give up your party-hard attitude just yet. You just wish there was a place were you could imbibe and dance without having to surrounded by a bunch of weekend warriors.

That's where Ora hopes to come in.

Taking over the former Adore space at the Boulan South Beach, Ora (2000 Collin Ave., Miami Beach) is positioning itself as a place where VIPs and locals can escape the chaos of Miami clubs but still enjoy thumping music and great cocktails.

"What made Miami nightlife was that true VIP, exclusive type of nightlife," says Ora co-owner Ryan Van Milligen. "We wanted to go back to what made Miami nightlife amazing in the past but modernize it for today."

If anybody knows what makes Miami nightlife tick, it's Van Milligen, an Opium Group veteran of eight years who has his hands in clubs like Rokbar, Mynt, Bâoli, Prive, Louis, and more. Two years ago, he left Opium to work on the project that would become Ora with partners Dana Dwyer, Yani Kontos, and Greg See. If you're unfamiliar with See, he's also a nightlife veteran who was involved with Mynt and eventually worked with SBE on projects like the Hyde Beach and SLS South Beach.

So it seemed fortuitous that in 2014, after only four months of operation, Adore shut down. It perhaps set a record for fastest nightclub closing, but many saw Las Vegas nightlife impresario Cy Waits' entrance into the Miami market as doomed to fail from the start — a classic case of an outsider thinking he or she knows what Miami club-goers want. (See also: short-lived club Steam.)

Ora already has a leg up thanks to its four partners. They've managed to transform the 10,000-square-foot space that housed Adore's gaudy Vegas decor into a two-room, colorful party playground. It includes a main dance floor that feels intimate, yet thanks to its 23-foot clearance feels bigger than it actually is. Looking to escape mayhem in the main area? The appropriately named Anti-Social Room, located in the upstairs area, offers a more chilled-out space where you can grab a well-crafted cocktail and carry a conversation even though there's music filling the room too.

"It's almost like a New York/London speakeasy," Van Milligen adds. "It's a lot warmer — dark woods. A more intimate space than what you would get in a normal club."

However, if you're eyes are starting to glaze over thinking this is just another megaclub on Miami Beach, Van Millgien insist Ora will be different.

"I think what LIV does is amazing," Van Millgien says. "To me, they're a megaclub. They're more of an event-driven space, though they do it great."

At a 600-person capacity between both rooms, Van Milligen says the club is forced to be more selective at the door. This "true exclusivity," as Van Millgein calls it, means patrons will have more room to party without fear of drinks getting spilled on them and the constant push and shove of cutting through a packed club.

"Everybody doesn't want to be in an environment around 2,000 people getting pushed around, crowded with the $2,000 DJ or a big hip-hop act or whatever it happens to be," Van Milligen adds.

That's why Ora doesn't see clubs like LIV or E11even as direct competitors. It's going to for a different clientele. Instead of booking large acts, the nightclub's aim is to bring back the joy to clubbing by making the experience better. That means offering impeccable service like cocktails shaken directly at your table and making sure you never have to pour your own drink — because you've got better things to worry about, like flirting and dancing.

"We developed all these different techniques that other people haven't taken the time to do or maybe they just never thought of that we wanted to offer to the VIP experience that you wouldn't get at a normal club," Van Millgien says.

Ora earned a steady buzz after its soft opening during Art Basel. Whether the new venue manages to outlast Adore, only time will tell.

When asked if he burned sage to clear the room of Adore's failure, Van Milligen responds, "Any space that you go into that was a club before you, you're going to be taking a club that's closed. It's just reality. Did its doors close and was it one of the biggest failures? Of course. If I was involved in that past venture, I would be a little embarrassed to what they did."

