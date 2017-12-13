Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Announces Phase Two of 2018 Lineup

Following the announcement of its initial lineup in late November, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival has just released the names of several artists who will join the fest in the Sunshine Grove next March.

G-funk legend and marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg will headline this year’s iteration of the PoWoW! superstar jam, Okeechobee’s take on the once-in-a-lifetime artist collaborations that have long been a staple of music festivals. Though the artists who will join Snoop have yet to be announced, last year's edition paired yacht-rock icon Michael McDonald with the likes of R&B songstress Solange and DJ/producer GRiZ.

Comedy rapper Lil Dicky will be one of the first acts not named Bassnectar to return to Okeechobee, having first performed at the festival’s inaugural edition in 2016. In addition to presenting Lil Dicky, the festival is bolstering its hip-hop offerings with an appearance from Broward’s Ski Mask the Slump God. Perhaps best known for his song “Catch Me Outside,” the Fort Lauderdale-based rapper is widely regarded as one of the foremost acts in hip-hop’s new wave, having already worked with legends such as famed producer Timbaland and selling out shows abroad.