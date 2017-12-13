Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Announces Phase Two of 2018 Lineup

Following the announcement of its initial lineup in late November, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival has just released the names of several artists who will join the fest in the Sunshine Grove next March.
G-funk legend and marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg will headline this year’s iteration of the PoWoW! superstar jam, Okeechobee’s take on the once-in-a-lifetime artist collaborations that have long been a staple of music festivals. Though the artists who will join Snoop have yet to be announced, last year's edition paired yacht-rock icon Michael McDonald with the likes of R&B songstress Solange and DJ/producer GRiZ.
Comedy rapper Lil Dicky will be one of the first acts not named Bassnectar to return to Okeechobee, having first performed at the festival’s inaugural edition in 2016. In addition to presenting Lil Dicky, the festival is bolstering its hip-hop offerings with an appearance from Broward’s Ski Mask the Slump God. Perhaps best known for his song “Catch Me Outside,” the Fort Lauderdale-based rapper is widely regarded as one of the foremost acts in hip-hop’s new wave, having already worked with legends such as famed producer Timbaland and selling out shows abroad.
In keeping with the festival’s focus on EDM and the trap-oriented bass music the kids seem to love so much, many of the new lineup additions — including Liquid Stranger, Opiuo, and Dutch duo Droeloe — will cater to this specific and seemingly monolithic crowd. Okeechobee also announced that up-and-coming acts such as rapper Smino and L.A.-based soul singer Berhana will be present to provide more melodic alternatives to the other festival fare.
The following artists will join the already-announced headliners Arcade Fire, Bassnectar, Halsey, and Travis Scott March 1 through 4, 2018. Tickets can be purchased now for as low as $269; prices will increase this Friday, December 16.
- Arcade Fire
- Bassnectar
- Halsey
- Travis Scott
- Khalid
- Foster the People
- Leon Bridges
- The Flaming Lips
- Zeds Dead
- Slightly Stoopid
- Tipper
- Big Gigantic
- STS9
- Local Natives
- Gramatik
- Illenium
- blackbear
- Thievery Corporation
- Tycho
- Sylvan Esso
- Judah & The Lion
- Sofi Tukker
- KYLE
- Magic!
- Lettuce
- Jai Wolf
- G Jones
- Ganja White Night (Live) + b2b
- Boogie T x Dirt Monkey
- Big Wild
- Denzel Curry
- Billie Eilish
- Pouya
- Misterwives
- Allah-Las
- Nightmares on Wax
- Twiddle
- Cory
- Henry and the Funk
- Apostles
- Hippo Campus
- Chicano Batman
- Turkuaz
- Quinn XCII
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Too Many Zooz
- Ella Vos
- Boogie T
- The Districts
- Basia Bulat
- Poolside
- Clozee
- Flamingosis
- The Main Squeeze
- Two Feet
- Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience With Son Little and Friends
- Susto
- Magic City Hippies
- Nerve
- The Ghost of Paul Revere
- Shallou
- Dirt Monkey
- Ashe
- Mad Zach
- The Sh-Booms
- Mikky Ekko
- Leon of Athens
- Southern Avenue
- INVT
- PoWoW! ft. Snoop Dogg with Special Guests TBA
- Lil Dicky
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Ski Mask The Slump God
- The Funky Meters
- Smino
- Nombe
- Berhana
- Liquid Stranger
- Opiuo
- Droeloe
- Chet Porter
- Lophiile
- Squnto b2b Boogie T
- Thriftworks
- Subtronics b2b Dirt Monkey
- Johnny Oz
- Viniloversus
- Pearl & the Oysters
- Vandana
- Sky White Tiger
- Kamalata
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018. March 1 through March 4, 2018, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; 305-673-3330;okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost at $269 to $699 via eventbrite.com.
