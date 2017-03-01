menu

Okeechobee Music Festival 2017 Sells Out; Full Set Times

Five Ways Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Attendees Can Help Save the World


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Okeechobee Music Festival 2017 Sells Out; Full Set Times

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 2:25 p.m.
By Chuck Strouse
Okeechobee Music Festival 2017 Sells Out; Full Set TimesEXPAND
Photo by Alex Markow
A A

Unless you're adept at scalping tickets, you might be out of luck if you had a hankering to see the Kings of Leon, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and other acts at this weekend's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

Florida's largest camping fest has no more tickets, sponsors announced Wednesday afternoon. It is the second year in a row for the gathering that's held two hours north of Miami in Sunshine Grove.

“We are very excited," Soundslinger CEO Kevin Collinsworth says. "We look forward to a fun weekend filled with music, art, and community."

People from every continent but Antarctica have bought tickets, organizers say. About 40 percent are from out of state, hailing from 2,370 cities.

Here's the full schedule and set times for Okeechobee Fest:

Thursday, March 2

Aquachobee Beach
9:30 p.m. Escort
7:45 p.m. Conbrio
6:30 p.m. Roosevelt Collier’s Okeechobee Jam
5 p.m. Tauk
4 p.m. Octopus Kid

Jungle 51
3:30 a.m. Simone Gatto
2:30 a.m. Keita Sano
12:30 a.m. John Noseda
10:30 p.m. Mayssam
9 p.m. OG AG

Friday, March 3

Related Stories

Be Stage
11:45 p.m. Flume
10 p.m. Wiz Khalifa
8 p.m. Logic
6 p.m. Waka Flocka Flame
4:30 p.m. Funky Dawgz Brass Band
3 p.m. TRC

Here Stage
1:15 a.m. Joywave
10:45 p.m. Galactic
9:15 p.m. FKJ
7:45 p.m. BadBadNotGood
6:15 p.m. Lewis Del Mar
4:45 p.m. The Japanese House
3:15 p.m. Perpetual Groove
1:45 p.m. Jacob Banks
12:15 p.m. Yardig

Now Stage
1 a.m. Vulfpeck
11:15 p.m. Young the Giant
9:45 p.m. Cold War Kids
8:15 p.m. Mac DeMarco
6:45 p.m. Snakehips
5:15 p.m. Louis the Child
3:45 p.m. Russ
2:15 p.m. 12th Planet
12:45 p.m. Gary Lazer Eyes

Aquachobee Beach
8 p.m. Space Jesus
6:45 p.m. VHS Collection
5:30 p.m. Polyenso
4:15 p.m. Haywyre
3 p.m. Pell
1:45 p.m. Lawrence
12:30 p.m. CBDB

Jungle 51
4 a.m. Umfang
2 a.m. Kim Ann Foxman
12 a.m. Wolfram
11 p.m. Ray Rose
9 p.m. Thick & Thin

Upcoming Events

Saturday, March 4

Be Stage
11:45 p.m. Usher & the Roots
9: 30 p.m. Bassnectar
7:30 p.m. Rae Sremmurd
6 p.m. Graz
4:40 p.m. Gallant
3 p.m. The Revivalists
1:30 p.m. Side Trkd

Here Stage
12 a.m. Ott
10:15 p.m. Michael McDonald & Special Guests
8:30 p.m. Khruangbin
7 p.m. Jacob Collier
5:30 p.m. Tennyson
4 p.m. Rainbow Kitten Surprise
2:30 p.m. Kaiydo
1:20 p.m. Donna Missal

Now Stage
12:45 a.m. Porter Robinson
11 p.m. Strugill Simpson
8:45 p.m. Solange
7:15 p.m. Snails
5:45 p.m. Sleigh Bells
4:15 p.m. The Floozies
2 p.m. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
12:30 p.m. Wyk

Aquachobee Beach
7:45 p.m. Almand
6:30 p.m. Gaudi
5:15 p.m. Jon Simon
3:45 p.m. Whethan
2:30 p.m. Brasstracks
1:10 p.m. Louis Futon
12 p.m. Kasbo

Jungle 51
6 a.m. Ryan Elliot
3 a.m. DVS1
1 a.m. Julio
11 p.m. Ivvy
9 p.m. Aphreaq

Sunday, March 5

Be Stage
10:30 p.m. Kings of Leon
8:15 p.m. The Lumineers
6:15 p.m. Bleachers
4:45 p.m. Moon Taxi
3:15 p.m. Allen Stone
1:45 p.m. The Delta Troubadours

Here Stage
9 p.m. D.R.A.M.
8 p.m. Joey Purp
6:30 p.m. The Growlers
5 p.m. Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience
3:30 p.m. Futurebirds
2 p.m. Cereus Bright
12:30 p.m. Merchandise

Now Stage
9 p.m. Pretty Lights
7 p.m. Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals
5:30 p.m. Mike Posner
4 p.m. Soja
2:30 p.m. The Knocks
1 p.m. Bipolar Sunshine
11:30 a.m. Just Chameleons

Aquachobee Beach
8 p.m. Ganja White Night
6:30 p.m. Bandana
5 p.m. Slumber
3:30 p.m. Jacuzzi Boys
2 p.m. The Golden Pony
12:30 p.m. Tomas Station

Jungle 51
4:30 a.m. Sebastian Mullaert AKA Minilogue
2:30 a.m. Omar S
12:30 a.m. Lady Blacktronika
9:30 p.m. Nightmares on Wax
8:30 p.m. Ike Release

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; 305-673-3330; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets are sold out.

Chuck Strouse
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other state local and national awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at multiple newspapers including the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel and Los Angeles Times.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Sunshine Grove
More Info
More Info

12517 NE 91st Ave.
Okeechobee, FL 34972

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >