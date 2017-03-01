Okeechobee Music Festival 2017 Sells Out; Full Set Times
Photo by Alex Markow
Unless you're adept at scalping tickets, you might be out of luck if you had a hankering to see the Kings of Leon, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and other acts at this weekend's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.
Florida's largest camping fest has no more tickets, sponsors announced Wednesday afternoon. It is the second year in a row for the gathering that's held two hours north of Miami in Sunshine Grove.
“We are very excited," Soundslinger CEO Kevin Collinsworth says. "We look forward to a fun weekend filled with music, art, and community."
People from every continent but Antarctica have bought tickets, organizers say. About 40 percent are from out of state, hailing from 2,370 cities.
Here's the full schedule and set times for Okeechobee Fest:
Thursday, March 2
Aquachobee Beach
9:30 p.m. Escort
7:45 p.m. Conbrio
6:30 p.m. Roosevelt Collier’s Okeechobee Jam
5 p.m. Tauk
4 p.m. Octopus Kid
Jungle 51
3:30 a.m. Simone Gatto
2:30 a.m. Keita Sano
12:30 a.m. John Noseda
10:30 p.m. Mayssam
9 p.m. OG AG
Friday, March 3
Be Stage
11:45 p.m. Flume
10 p.m. Wiz Khalifa
8 p.m. Logic
6 p.m. Waka Flocka Flame
4:30 p.m. Funky Dawgz Brass Band
3 p.m. TRC
Here Stage
1:15 a.m. Joywave
10:45 p.m. Galactic
9:15 p.m. FKJ
7:45 p.m. BadBadNotGood
6:15 p.m. Lewis Del Mar
4:45 p.m. The Japanese House
3:15 p.m. Perpetual Groove
1:45 p.m. Jacob Banks
12:15 p.m. Yardig
Now Stage
1 a.m. Vulfpeck
11:15 p.m. Young the Giant
9:45 p.m. Cold War Kids
8:15 p.m. Mac DeMarco
6:45 p.m. Snakehips
5:15 p.m. Louis the Child
3:45 p.m. Russ
2:15 p.m. 12th Planet
12:45 p.m. Gary Lazer Eyes
Aquachobee Beach
8 p.m. Space Jesus
6:45 p.m. VHS Collection
5:30 p.m. Polyenso
4:15 p.m. Haywyre
3 p.m. Pell
1:45 p.m. Lawrence
12:30 p.m. CBDB
Jungle 51
4 a.m. Umfang
2 a.m. Kim Ann Foxman
12 a.m. Wolfram
11 p.m. Ray Rose
9 p.m. Thick & Thin
Saturday, March 4
Be Stage
11:45 p.m. Usher & the Roots
9: 30 p.m. Bassnectar
7:30 p.m. Rae Sremmurd
6 p.m. Graz
4:40 p.m. Gallant
3 p.m. The Revivalists
1:30 p.m. Side Trkd
Here Stage
12 a.m. Ott
10:15 p.m. Michael McDonald & Special Guests
8:30 p.m. Khruangbin
7 p.m. Jacob Collier
5:30 p.m. Tennyson
4 p.m. Rainbow Kitten Surprise
2:30 p.m. Kaiydo
1:20 p.m. Donna Missal
Now Stage
12:45 a.m. Porter Robinson
11 p.m. Strugill Simpson
8:45 p.m. Solange
7:15 p.m. Snails
5:45 p.m. Sleigh Bells
4:15 p.m. The Floozies
2 p.m. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
12:30 p.m. Wyk
Aquachobee Beach
7:45 p.m. Almand
6:30 p.m. Gaudi
5:15 p.m. Jon Simon
3:45 p.m. Whethan
2:30 p.m. Brasstracks
1:10 p.m. Louis Futon
12 p.m. Kasbo
Jungle 51
6 a.m. Ryan Elliot
3 a.m. DVS1
1 a.m. Julio
11 p.m. Ivvy
9 p.m. Aphreaq
Sunday, March 5
Be Stage
10:30 p.m. Kings of Leon
8:15 p.m. The Lumineers
6:15 p.m. Bleachers
4:45 p.m. Moon Taxi
3:15 p.m. Allen Stone
1:45 p.m. The Delta Troubadours
Here Stage
9 p.m. D.R.A.M.
8 p.m. Joey Purp
6:30 p.m. The Growlers
5 p.m. Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience
3:30 p.m. Futurebirds
2 p.m. Cereus Bright
12:30 p.m. Merchandise
Now Stage
9 p.m. Pretty Lights
7 p.m. Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals
5:30 p.m. Mike Posner
4 p.m. Soja
2:30 p.m. The Knocks
1 p.m. Bipolar Sunshine
11:30 a.m. Just Chameleons
Aquachobee Beach
8 p.m. Ganja White Night
6:30 p.m. Bandana
5 p.m. Slumber
3:30 p.m. Jacuzzi Boys
2 p.m. The Golden Pony
12:30 p.m. Tomas Station
Jungle 51
4:30 a.m. Sebastian Mullaert AKA Minilogue
2:30 a.m. Omar S
12:30 a.m. Lady Blacktronika
9:30 p.m. Nightmares on Wax
8:30 p.m. Ike Release
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; 305-673-3330; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets are sold out.
