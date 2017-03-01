Okeechobee Music Festival 2017 Sells Out; Full Set Times

EXPAND Photo by Alex Markow

Unless you're adept at scalping tickets, you might be out of luck if you had a hankering to see the Kings of Leon, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and other acts at this weekend's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

Florida's largest camping fest has no more tickets, sponsors announced Wednesday afternoon. It is the second year in a row for the gathering that's held two hours north of Miami in Sunshine Grove.

“We are very excited," Soundslinger CEO Kevin Collinsworth says. "We look forward to a fun weekend filled with music, art, and community."

People from every continent but Antarctica have bought tickets, organizers say. About 40 percent are from out of state, hailing from 2,370 cities.

Here's the full schedule and set times for Okeechobee Fest:

Thursday, March 2

Aquachobee Beach

9:30 p.m. Escort

7:45 p.m. Conbrio

6:30 p.m. Roosevelt Collier’s Okeechobee Jam

5 p.m. Tauk

4 p.m. Octopus Kid

Jungle 51

3:30 a.m. Simone Gatto

2:30 a.m. Keita Sano

12:30 a.m. John Noseda

10:30 p.m. Mayssam

9 p.m. OG AG

Friday, March 3

Be Stage

11:45 p.m. Flume

10 p.m. Wiz Khalifa

8 p.m. Logic

6 p.m. Waka Flocka Flame

4:30 p.m. Funky Dawgz Brass Band

3 p.m. TRC

Here Stage

1:15 a.m. Joywave

10:45 p.m. Galactic

9:15 p.m. FKJ

7:45 p.m. BadBadNotGood

6:15 p.m. Lewis Del Mar

4:45 p.m. The Japanese House

3:15 p.m. Perpetual Groove

1:45 p.m. Jacob Banks

12:15 p.m. Yardig

Now Stage

1 a.m. Vulfpeck

11:15 p.m. Young the Giant

9:45 p.m. Cold War Kids

8:15 p.m. Mac DeMarco

6:45 p.m. Snakehips

5:15 p.m. Louis the Child

3:45 p.m. Russ

2:15 p.m. 12th Planet

12:45 p.m. Gary Lazer Eyes

Aquachobee Beach

8 p.m. Space Jesus

6:45 p.m. VHS Collection

5:30 p.m. Polyenso

4:15 p.m. Haywyre

3 p.m. Pell

1:45 p.m. Lawrence

12:30 p.m. CBDB

Jungle 51

4 a.m. Umfang

2 a.m. Kim Ann Foxman

12 a.m. Wolfram

11 p.m. Ray Rose

9 p.m. Thick & Thin

Saturday, March 4

Be Stage

11:45 p.m. Usher & the Roots

9: 30 p.m. Bassnectar

7:30 p.m. Rae Sremmurd

6 p.m. Graz

4:40 p.m. Gallant

3 p.m. The Revivalists

1:30 p.m. Side Trkd

Here Stage

12 a.m. Ott

10:15 p.m. Michael McDonald & Special Guests

8:30 p.m. Khruangbin

7 p.m. Jacob Collier

5:30 p.m. Tennyson

4 p.m. Rainbow Kitten Surprise

2:30 p.m. Kaiydo

1:20 p.m. Donna Missal

Now Stage

12:45 a.m. Porter Robinson

11 p.m. Strugill Simpson

8:45 p.m. Solange

7:15 p.m. Snails

5:45 p.m. Sleigh Bells

4:15 p.m. The Floozies

2 p.m. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

12:30 p.m. Wyk

Aquachobee Beach

7:45 p.m. Almand

6:30 p.m. Gaudi

5:15 p.m. Jon Simon

3:45 p.m. Whethan

2:30 p.m. Brasstracks

1:10 p.m. Louis Futon

12 p.m. Kasbo

Jungle 51

6 a.m. Ryan Elliot

3 a.m. DVS1

1 a.m. Julio

11 p.m. Ivvy

9 p.m. Aphreaq

Sunday, March 5

Be Stage

10:30 p.m. Kings of Leon

8:15 p.m. The Lumineers

6:15 p.m. Bleachers

4:45 p.m. Moon Taxi

3:15 p.m. Allen Stone

1:45 p.m. The Delta Troubadours

Here Stage

9 p.m. D.R.A.M.

8 p.m. Joey Purp

6:30 p.m. The Growlers

5 p.m. Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience

3:30 p.m. Futurebirds

2 p.m. Cereus Bright

12:30 p.m. Merchandise

Now Stage

9 p.m. Pretty Lights

7 p.m. Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

5:30 p.m. Mike Posner

4 p.m. Soja

2:30 p.m. The Knocks

1 p.m. Bipolar Sunshine

11:30 a.m. Just Chameleons

Aquachobee Beach

8 p.m. Ganja White Night

6:30 p.m. Bandana

5 p.m. Slumber

3:30 p.m. Jacuzzi Boys

2 p.m. The Golden Pony

12:30 p.m. Tomas Station

Jungle 51

4:30 a.m. Sebastian Mullaert AKA Minilogue

2:30 a.m. Omar S

12:30 a.m. Lady Blacktronika

9:30 p.m. Nightmares on Wax

8:30 p.m. Ike Release

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; 305-673-3330; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets are sold out.

