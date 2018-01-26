Okeechobee Announces PoWoW 2018 Lineup With Snoop Dogg, the Roots, Chaka Khan, and Others

One month ahead of this year's Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival, organizers have just announced their lineup for the festival's annual PoWoW, a star-studded jam session tradition since the festival's inaugural weekend in 2016.

This year's session will be led by Snoop Dogg in collaboration with the Roots, Chaka Khan, and Joey Bada$$. Big Gigantic saxophonist Dominic Lalli, multi-instrumentalist Trombone Shorty, and Cory Henry will also join the set, which festival organizers say will span the genres of funk, hip-hop, and soul. With what is perhaps the best Okeechobee festival lineup to date, expect even more surprise guests to drop in on the session unannounced.