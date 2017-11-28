Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018 Lineup: Arcade Fire, Bassnectar, Halsey, and Others

If you missed Arcade Fire's Infinite Content tour when it stopped in Miami in September, take heart. The band will return to Florida in 2018, as will Bassnectar, Halsey, Travis Scott, Khalid, and roughly 60 other artists, for the third-annual Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.
This morning, the fest announced the lineup for next year's camp-stravaganza, set for March 1 through 4. Other big names on the ticket are Foster the People, Leon Bridges, the Flaming Lips, and Zeds Dead.
Music lovers from across the state have flocked to the four-day festival in Okeechobee, Florida, since its inception in 2016. It touted headliners Kendrick Lamar and Skrillex in its inaugural lineup. In a short time, Okeechobee has grown into the largest independent music festival in the Southeast. Last year, Kings of Leon, Bassnectar, Usher, and the Roots topped the bill. Tickets to the previous festivals sold out.
Part of the appeal of Okeechobee is its something-for-everyone mix of performers. The 2018 festival, for example, aims to satisfy fans of just about any popular musical genre, from rap (Travis Scott), R&B (Khalid), and soul (Leon Bridges) to EDM (Bassnectar), rock (the Flaming Lips), and radio-friendly pop (Halsey, Foster the People).
But that wide appeal can also be a detriment. As New Times pointed out in advance of Okeechobee's 2017 festival, incorporating a grab bag of popular artists with few connections among them can give the event a generic feeling — a lack of identity that would elevate the festival to the next level.
Not that the throngs of party people who show up in the wilderness to thrash around to Bassnectar's two sets will care. There's no reason to think Okeechobee's third edition won't be as successful as its previous two attempts. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $269. If you're serious about catching Arcade Fire's next trip to the Sunshine State, better get them soon.
Here's Okeechobee 2018's full lineup:
- Arcade Fire
- Bassnectar
- Halsey
- Travis Scott
- Khalid
- Foster the People
- Leon Bridges
- The Flaming Lips
- Zeds Dead
- Slightly Stoopid
- Tipper
- Big Gigantic
- STS9
- Local Natives
- Gramatik
- Illenium
- blackbear
- PoWoW! A Superstar Mashup ft. Special Guests
- Thievery Corporation
- Tycho
- Sylvan Esso
- Judah & The Lion
- Sofi Tukker
- KYLE
- Magic!
- Lettuce
- Jai Wolf
- G Jones
- Ganja White Night (Live) + b2b Boogie T x Dirt Monkey
- Big Wild
- Denzel Curry
- Billie Eilish
- Pouya
- Misterwives
- Allah-Las
- Nightmares on Wax
- Twiddle
- Cory Henry and the Funk
- Apostles
- Hippo Campus
- Chicano Batman
- Turkuaz
- Quinn XCII
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Too Many Zooz
- Ella Vos
- Boogie T
- The Districts
- Basia Bulat
- Poolside
- Clozee
- Flamingosis
- The Main Squeeze
- Two Feet
- Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience With Son Little and Friends
- Susto
- Magic City Hippies
- Nerve
- The Ghost of Paul Revere
- Shallou
- Dirt Monkey
- Ashe
- Mad Zach
- The Sh-Booms
- Mikky Ekko
- Leon of Athens
- Southern Avenue
- INVT
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018. March 1 through March 4, 2018, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; 305-673-3330; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost at $269 to $699 via eventbrite.com.
