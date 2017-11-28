Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018 Lineup: Arcade Fire, Bassnectar, Halsey, and Others

If you missed Arcade Fire's Infinite Content tour when it stopped in Miami in September, take heart. The band will return to Florida in 2018, as will Bassnectar, Halsey, Travis Scott, Khalid, and roughly 60 other artists, for the third-annual Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

This morning, the fest announced the lineup for next year's camp-stravaganza, set for March 1 through 4. Other big names on the ticket are Foster the People, Leon Bridges, the Flaming Lips, and Zeds Dead.

Music lovers from across the state have flocked to the four-day festival in Okeechobee, Florida, since its inception in 2016. It touted headliners Kendrick Lamar and Skrillex in its inaugural lineup. In a short time, Okeechobee has grown into the largest independent music festival in the Southeast. Last year, Kings of Leon, Bassnectar, Usher, and the Roots topped the bill. Tickets to the previous festivals sold out.

Part of the appeal of Okeechobee is its something-for-everyone mix of performers. The 2018 festival, for example, aims to satisfy fans of just about any popular musical genre, from rap (Travis Scott), R&B (Khalid), and soul (Leon Bridges) to EDM (Bassnectar), rock (the Flaming Lips), and radio-friendly pop (Halsey, Foster the People).

But that wide appeal can also be a detriment. As New Times pointed out in advance of Okeechobee's 2017 festival, incorporating a grab bag of popular artists with few connections among them can give the event a generic feeling — a lack of identity that would elevate the festival to the next level.

Not that the throngs of party people who show up in the wilderness to thrash around to Bassnectar's two sets will care. There's no reason to think Okeechobee's third edition won't be as successful as its previous two attempts. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $269. If you're serious about catching Arcade Fire's next trip to the Sunshine State, better get them soon.

Halsey Photo by Zoey Grossman

Here's Okeechobee 2018's full lineup:



Arcade Fire



Bassnectar



Halsey



Travis Scott



Khalid



Foster the People



Leon Bridges



The Flaming Lips



Zeds Dead



Slightly Stoopid



Tipper



Big Gigantic



STS9



Local Natives



Gramatik



Illenium



blackbear



PoWoW! A Superstar Mashup ft. Special Guests



Thievery Corporation



Tycho



Sylvan Esso



Judah & The Lion



Sofi Tukker



KYLE



Magic!



Lettuce



Jai Wolf



G Jones



Ganja White Night (Live) + b2b Boogie T x Dirt Monkey



Big Wild



Denzel Curry



Billie Eilish



Pouya



Misterwives



Allah-Las



Nightmares on Wax



Twiddle



Cory Henry and the Funk



Apostles



Hippo Campus



Chicano Batman



Turkuaz



Quinn XCII



Hiss Golden Messenger



Too Many Zooz



Ella Vos



Boogie T



The Districts



Basia Bulat



Poolside



Clozee



Flamingosis



The Main Squeeze



Two Feet



Okeechobee Gospel Soul Experience With Son Little and Friends



Susto



Magic City Hippies



Nerve



The Ghost of Paul Revere



Shallou



Dirt Monkey



Ashe



Mad Zach



The Sh-Booms



Mikky Ekko



Leon of Athens



Southern Avenue



INVT



Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018. March 1 through March 4, 2018, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; 305-673-3330; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost at $269 to $699 via eventbrite.com.

