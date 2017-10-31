Wu-Tang Clan Headlines Show at Mana Wynwood During Art Basel

Update: Off Weekend has confirmed the festival, originally scheduled to take place Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, has been canceled and tickets have been fully refunded.
If you were concerned that traveling all the way to Virginia Key to see Wu-Tang Clan during Art Basel weekend would be a nightmare, relax. The venue has been changed to Mana Wynwood.
The December 9 event is being put on by LikeMinded Events and III Points, which holds its three-day festival at Mana every year in October. As part of its Basel concert series, III Points will also host none other than Björk, making her Miami debut with a DJ set at Mana December 5.
Wu-Tang had been scheduled to play Virginia Key as part of the Off Weekend Festival the same day with a hefty lineup of other artists including Iggy Azalea, Alex Claire, and TV on the Radio. According to festival, this year's event has been canceled and tickets have been fully refunded.
"After careful consideration and weighing all factors that have effect the festival after the hurricane, LikedMinded has entered into a collaboration with III Points to bring Wu-Tang Clan to Mana Wynwood. [LikedMinded] will be regrouping for next year," festival spokesperson Lainie Green says.
This year has been busy for Wu-Tang, whose affairs aren't without controversy. This month, the group quietly released a new album, The Saga Continues, which leader RZA premiered on Beats 1 Radio. Most of the recent news surrounding the group, however, has centered on occasionally stormy relations. Member U-God is suing for unpaid royalties, and it was disclosed that former pharmaceutical executive, felon, and all-around scumbag Martin Shkreli had bought the one-of-a-kind album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million and then sold it for $1 million.
As for Off Weekend, its fate is unclear. Perhaps it couldn't sell enough tickets. Or maybe it's been canceled because the venue at Virginia Key is covered in massive amounts of trash and debris from Hurricane Irma.
Wu-Tang Clan. Saturday, December 9, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $95 via showclix.com.
