Wu-Tang Clan Headlines Show at Mana Wynwood During Art Basel

Update: Off Weekend has confirmed the festival, originally scheduled to take place Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, has been canceled and tickets have been fully refunded.

If you were concerned that traveling all the way to Virginia Key to see Wu-Tang Clan during Art Basel weekend would be a nightmare, relax. The venue has been changed to Mana Wynwood.

The December 9 event is being put on by LikeMinded Events and III Points, which holds its three-day festival at Mana every year in October. As part of its Basel concert series, III Points will also host none other than Björk, making her Miami debut with a DJ set at Mana December 5.