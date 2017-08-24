Off Weekend 2017 Brings Wu-Tang Clan, Iggy Azalea, and TV on the Radio Together for Basel Festival

As if you didn't have enough to do for Art Basel 2017, there's now a new music festival coming to Miami the same week. Off Weekend will take over the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park December 9 and 10.
The full lineup has yet to be announced, but headliners include Wu-Tang Clan, Iggy Azalea, TV on the Radio, and the Kills. Alex Claire, the Shelters, the Airborne Toxic Event, and others will provide support.
Established by Like Minded Events, the people behind this year's Eric Prydz and Above & Beyond show at the RC Cola Plant and the Hyte Miami event at Mana Wynwood during Miami Music Week 2017, Off Weekend will be the third Miami music festival in three months, following III Points in October and House of Creatives in November. Whether this means an oversaturated festival market or an embarrassment of riches remains to be seen.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Thursday, August 31, at 1 p.m. via the festival's website. A two-day general-admission ticket costs $59.99, and a VIF ("Very Important Friends") pass costs $199. The event is 21 and over. Here's the current lineup:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Iggy Azalea
- Wu-Tang Clan
- The Kills
- TV On the Radio
- The Airborne Toxic Event
- Misterwives
- Alex Claire
- Bishop Briggs
- Missio
- The Shelters
- Los Wálters
- Sunlight & Lions
Off Weekend. Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $59.99 to $199 via offweekend.wantickets.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!