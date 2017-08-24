Off Weekend 2017 Brings Wu-Tang Clan, Iggy Azalea, and TV on the Radio Together for Basel Festival

As if you didn't have enough to do for Art Basel 2017, there's now a new music festival coming to Miami the same week. Off Weekend will take over the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park December 9 and 10.

The full lineup has yet to be announced, but headliners include Wu-Tang Clan, Iggy Azalea, TV on the Radio, and the Kills. Alex Claire, the Shelters, the Airborne Toxic Event, and others will provide support.

Established by Like Minded Events, the people behind this year's Eric Prydz and Above & Beyond show at the RC Cola Plant and the Hyte Miami event at Mana Wynwood during Miami Music Week 2017, Off Weekend will be the third Miami music festival in three months, following III Points in October and House of Creatives in November. Whether this means an oversaturated festival market or an embarrassment of riches remains to be seen.