Odesza's Harrison Mills Reflects on Rockin' Coachella's Main Stage

What’s it like being sandwiched between Eminem and Portugal the Man?

Not too many people can answer that question, but Odesza has lived the experience.

Odesza at Bayfront Park May 18 With TroyBoi and Kasbo Odesza will play Bayfront Park Amphitheater on a tour stop with TroyBoi and Kasbo May 18.

For two weekends in April, the Bellingham, Washington-bred electronic duo of Harrison Mills (AKA Catacombkid) and Clay Knight (AKA BeachesBeaches) shared the biggest stage at Coachella, where the pair played a headlining set between the above acts and alongside some of the biggest names in the biz.