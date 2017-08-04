Nude Antonia Wright Rolls Through France in New Chicken Liquor Video

In a converted convent about 90 miles northeast of Paris, Antonia Wright felt the need to roll.

This desire wasn't necessarily out of character. The performance artist had done something similar in a work she released in 2011, Deep Water Horizon, which involved her rolling naked down a dirty alleyway in Miami Beach. It was inspired by the oil spill of the same name, which gave Wright "the need to feel as dirty as what we were doing to the environment." But the pastoral landscape and quaint architecture of the French convent gave her an entirely different feeling — more like that of a child rolling down a hill.

"I was in France in this pristine landscape and I was taking in the sun," she remembers. "I was feeling the urge to roll, so I basically rolled around every inch of this place."

There to help her film her work was an old friend and musician. The two have known each other since their preteen years and have remained friends. They had decided to attend the same residency in Saint-Erme. While helping Wright film her work, he was working on songs that would eventually become the repertoire of the band he had yet to create in Miami, Chicken Liquor. That trio prefers to remain anonymous, although you might have seen the bandmates perform at Churchill's Pub and at Gramps in recent months. Their debut album is scheduled for release in September.