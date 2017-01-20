Now Free, Kodak Black Will Turn Up for His First Post-Jail Show in Downtown Miami

Kodak Black will perform in downtown Miami for the first time since his release from prison.jail Atlantic Records

Life has been complicated for Kodak Black lately. There was the sexual assault claim and time in jail. There is a child to care for. Then there's his memorable interview with The Breakfast Club.

Now the Pompano Beach rapper has announced he will make his official return to Miami for a solo show at Heart Nightclub tonight, Friday, January 20.

99 JAMZ’s DJ Entice, who now serves as the club’s resident DJ, will be in the building to get things started before DJ Showtime, Kodak’s official DJ, sounds off for the star’s grand entrance. Prior to this week’s show, Heart hosted a joint show featuring OT Genesis and Rich Tha Kid. However, in honor of Kodak’s official return to downtown Miami, Heart manager Jake “Inphamous” Hermelo wants the night to be dedicated to the Project Baby.

“I want this Friday to be all about Kodak,” Hermelo says in an email. “My partner Joe Ontrak and myself really want to make it special for his fans since this is his first Miami appearance since he was released from jail.”

Since leaving a South Carolina detention center this past November, Kodak has been seen on stages from Santa Ana, California, to Little Rock, Arkansas. During MLK weekend, the “Lock Jaw” rapper performed his first post-jail show in South Florida at Club Pulse in Fort Lauderdale.

Now the Atlantic Records signee prepares to shut down downtown Miami and steal hearts from all the ladies a few weeks ahead of Valentine's Day.

Let's hope Kodak will feel loose enough to open up to the crowd about his real feelings toward Lil Wayne or toss some T-shirts from his new clothing line, Sniper Gang, out to the crowd. After this weekend, the South Florida native will head north for shows in Maryland, Virginia, New York, and Connecticut that will continue until mid-March.

Kodak Black

10 p.m. Friday, January 20, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets $30 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

