Nick León Revives Space Tapes, the Miami Label Started by III Points' Founder

EXPAND Nick León photographer: Koury Angelo

When Miami based record producer Nick León was plotting to start his own record label, his first thought was to call III Points founder David Sinopoli and ask for advice.

"It was around this time last year I started thinking about all the musicians I knew, and I wanted to connect all the dots and start a label," León recounted. "I called up David and we talked about it. He talked about starting Space Tapes in 2014 and put out a couple releases. But then he got so busy starting III Points that his priorities shifted.

"He said to me, 'why don't you continue what I started?' So he gave me full creative control and I took over Space Tapes."

Twelve months later, the world will get its first taste of the revamped Space Tapes with the May 26 release of Space Tapes Compilation Vol. 1, a digital release of nine tracks by 13 local artists hand selected by León.

"Most of the artists are peers or friends; a couple came from recommendations. The label is geared towards bedroom producer types. The sounds vary from techno to hip-hop, but most of the songs come from the brains of one person," León explained. "If there's a track with vocals, the singer most likely produced it as well. I wanted everyone on the label to have their own individual identity. I like to use the word auteur for the people we're looking for. I want it to be a platform for interesting sounds."

León grew up in Fort Lauderdale and has been producing his own music as well as those of other South Florida artists like Denzel Curry and Twelve'Len since he was a teenager. Last year, he put out his own full length debut, Profecía, on the L.A. label Alpha Pup. That got him wondering: why can't Miami be home to a similar label?

"Most musicians feel the need to leave Miami for New York or L.A.. I wanted other kids down here to have the opportunity I had," he said. "I want to help the people who want to stay and fight the good fight."

Space Tapes Compilation Vol. 1 will only be available on-line, at least at first. León is hopeful to release it on cassette and vinyl in the future. Other plans include an EP by Lautlos, who León classifies as "ambient downtempo."

But before any further releases, Space Tapes will celebrate its revival with a release party Friday night at Floyd Miami. Half the artists from the inaugural compilation will be in attendance, playing live 20-minute sets, including Austin Paul, Bear, Byrdipop, Get Face, and Mr. Alexis. León, who also contributed on a song on the compilation titled "Aquifer," will be DJing and focused on keeping the night running smoothly.

He's optimistic that this can be the first of many nights Space Tapes will host to commemorate a new release.

"I've always been into experimental, left field music. My plan is for Space Tapes is to help people see who is coming up in the local scene. I want people to see what's coming out of Miami without them having to dig too deep."

Space Tapes Release Party

10 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11 St., Miami; floydmiami.com. 786-618-9447; Admission is free.

